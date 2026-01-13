Bulgarian Diplomat Nickolay Mladenov Picks Gaza Leadership Ahead of Trump Peace Plan

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Diplomat Nickolay Mladenov Picks Gaza Leadership Ahead of Trump Peace Plan Nickolay Mladenov

Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has personally selected the members of a 14-member committee of Palestinian technocrats set to take over the governance of the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported, citing a document obtained by the agency. The committee is composed of representatives from the private sector and non-governmental organizations and will be led by Ali Shaath, a former Palestinian deputy minister in charge of industrial zone development.

Mladenov is expected to serve as the on-site representative of the Donald Trump-led Peace Council in Gaza. This appointment comes as the US moves into the second phase of its peace plan for the territory. Steve Witkoff, an advisor to President Trump, announced the launch of this next stage but did not disclose any names at the time. Further details about Gaza’s future governance are expected to be revealed next week in Davos.

Under the second phase of the peace plan, Israel is required to withdraw its troops, while Hamas must disarm and return the body of the last remaining hostage. Reconstruction of the war-damaged Gaza Strip is also a key element of the plan, aimed at rebuilding the infrastructure and stabilizing the region after two years of conflict.

The humanitarian situation remains dire. UNICEF reported that more than 100 minors have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire was declared in October last year, citing data from the Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas. The fatalities include 60 boys and 40 girls under the age of 18. UNICEF considers the ministry’s data reliable, though the numbers have not been independently verified by DPA.

The Israeli army responded by emphasizing that it does not deliberately target children and seeks to avoid civilian casualties. It stated that under the ceasefire, Israeli operations are limited to terrorist targets or responses to violations by Hamas, though these statements were also not independently confirmed by DPA.

UNICEF spokesman James Elder, based in Gaza, said that most of the child deaths resulted from airstrikes and drone attacks. He noted that while bombing has slowed, it has not ceased entirely. Other fatalities were caused by gunfire or unexploded ordnance left from previous fighting. Elder also highlighted that six children have died from hypothermia during the winter months. He added that the true death toll is likely higher, as UNICEF reports only confirmed cases.

