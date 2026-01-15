Bulgaria's President: Anti-Mafia Consensus Party Emerges Around Demand for Fair Elections

President Rumen Radev said there is clearly a political force that represents what he described as an "anti-mafia consensus", stressing that its core demand is the holding of fair elections in Bulgaria. Speaking in Belovo, Radev commented that after extensive public debate, it is evident such a party exists and unites people around the insistence on restoring trust in the electoral process.

Radev noted that the first two parties had returned their mandates as expected. He underlined that the main challenge now facing the National Assembly is rebuilding confidence in elections. Based on recent electoral experience, he said this requires machine voting combined with electronic transmission of results, alongside manual counting of control receipts. According to the president, only this approach can guarantee genuine public trust in the outcome.

He added that Bulgarian society already shares a broad anti-mafia consensus and that the first real step toward turning it into reality is ensuring elections that are transparent and fair. Radev said parliament needs sufficient technical time to introduce the necessary changes to electoral legislation, adding that citizens expect these reforms and that he hopes lawmakers will respond accordingly.

Asked whether early elections would take place on March 29, Radev said the timing also depends on procedures related to the so-called "house book". He explained that talks must be held with all individuals listed there and that the actual composition of the caretaker government must be clarified. He reminded that the constitution also requires consultations with political parties on the makeup of an interim cabinet.

When questioned about whether he had selected a caretaker prime minister, Radev said the issue should be directed at those who, in his words, violated the constitution in order to introduce the house book mechanism, warning that it could potentially lead to an institutional deadlock. He recalled that Bulgaria has already faced situations in the recent past that came close to such a blockage.

The president said he expects everyone involved to act responsibly, noting that those who accepted positions included in the house book were aware they could be appointed as caretaker prime minister. He argued that this was precisely the intention of those who placed them in these roles. Radev also criticized the constitutional changes, saying they have distorted the professional profile of officials by turning them primarily into potential prime ministers rather than specialists in their respective fields.

Radev said he is not currently holding talks, adding that the process with the mandates must first be completed. He stated that he would soon announce when and to whom he would hand over the third mandate, but emphasized that the immediate priority remains the adoption of changes to the electoral laws.

Asked whether he himself would take part in the elections, Radev replied that he has sworn to act in the interest of the people and will continue to do so. He said those currently in power should reflect on what caused them to lose public trust and to set institutions against one another. According to him, if national interests had been properly defended, if the constitution, laws and the separation of powers had been respected, and if corruption and arrogance had not become symbols of governance, such questions would not be arising now.

Returning to the issue of political representation, Radev reiterated that after so much discussion, it is clear there is a party embodying the anti-mafia consensus. He said this force insists on fair elections and brings together democrats from across the political spectrum, from left and right alike, regardless of formal party affiliation or political activity. According to Radev, free and honest elections are a shared necessity, as they are essential for Bulgaria’s democratic and free development.