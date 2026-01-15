Trump Insists Greenland is Vital for US Security as Talks With Denmark End in Stalemate

US President Donald Trump has again underlined that Greenland is of critical importance to American national security, insisting that Denmark cannot adequately guarantee the island’s safety and that Washington must play the decisive role. His remarks came after a closely watched meeting in Washington between US, Danish and Greenlandic officials, which ended without narrowing the deep divide over the future of the Danish overseas territory.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said Greenland was vital not only for US security but also for Denmark’s. He argued that Copenhagen would be powerless if Russia or China attempted to assert control over the island, while the United States would be able to prevent such a scenario. He added that recent international developments showed how quickly geopolitical situations could change. Despite this, Trump suggested that “something will work out” regarding Greenland’s future governance.

Fundamental disagreement after Washington talks

The talks, which lasted around an hour, brought together US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt. According to Rasmussen, the discussions were frank but failed to resolve what he described as a “fundamental disagreement”. He said Denmark had made it clear that a US takeover of Greenland was not in the interest of the Kingdom of Denmark, but acknowledged that Washington’s position remained unchanged.

Rasmussen stressed that it was neither necessary nor acceptable for the United States to seize Greenland, which is largely self-governing but remains part of the Danish kingdom. He called for respectful cooperation and dialogue, noting that Denmark was open to addressing US security concerns as long as Denmark’s core red lines were respected.

As a limited outcome of the meeting, the two sides agreed to establish a working group tasked with exploring ways to manage disagreements and discuss security issues related to the Arctic island.

Rising military presence and European backing

In parallel with the diplomatic talks, Denmark announced plans to strengthen its military footprint in Greenland and the wider Arctic region. Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the country would move toward a more permanent and expanded presence, citing an increasingly unpredictable security environment. Aircraft, naval vessels and soldiers, including from NATO allies, are expected to be deployed in and around Greenland.

France, Germany and Norway have publicly expressed support for Denmark, indicating they are prepared to contribute troops to a multinational force led by Copenhagen. Sweden also confirmed that military personnel had begun arriving in Greenland as part of allied preparations under Denmark’s Operation Arctic Endurance exercise. Norway said it would send officers to assess further cooperation.

European leaders voiced concern over Trump’s rhetoric. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Greenland “belongs to its people” and stressed the importance of respecting their wishes. French President Emmanuel Macron warned that any challenge to the sovereignty of an EU member state would have unprecedented consequences, pledging full solidarity with Denmark.

Trump’s security argument and strategic claims

Trump has repeatedly argued that NATO should support a US takeover of Greenland, claiming the alliance would be stronger with the territory under American control. He said it was “unacceptable” for Greenland to fall under the influence of any power other than the United States, citing alleged threats from Russia and China. He also linked Greenland to the proposed “Golden Dome” missile defence system, calling the island vital for its effectiveness.

Experts have suggested that acquiring Greenland could cost the US up to 700 billion dollars, roughly €650 billion, according to media reports. European officials have downplayed the likelihood of a direct military move, describing such a scenario as highly hypothetical.

Despite Trump’s claims, Danish officials have pointed out that a 1951 bilateral agreement already allows the US to significantly expand its military presence on Greenland with the consent of Denmark and Greenland. Critics argue that security concerns are being exaggerated to justify broader strategic or economic ambitions tied to the island’s mineral resources and emerging Arctic trade routes.

Strong pushback from Greenland and Denmark

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has firmly rejected the idea of US control, stating that if forced to choose, Greenland would side with Denmark, NATO and the European Union. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen echoed this stance, saying it had been difficult to withstand pressure from a close ally but stressing that borders cannot be changed by force and that smaller nations must not be intimidated by larger ones.

Trump dismissed Nielsen’s comments, saying he disagreed and warning that such a position could create problems for the Greenlandic leader.

Public opinion in the United States also appears sceptical. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only 17% of Americans support Trump’s efforts to take over Greenland, while overwhelming majorities across party lines oppose using military force. Just 4% said military action would be a good idea.

Despite the stalemate, diplomatic engagement is set to continue. Danish and Greenlandic officials are expected to hold further meetings with US lawmakers, while a bipartisan group of American senators is due to visit Copenhagen. For now, however, the dispute over Greenland remains unresolved, with positions on both sides sharply defined.