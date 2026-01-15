Thousands Rally in Sofia Demanding 100% Machine Voting to Block Election Fraud

A large public demonstration in central Sofia demanded the introduction of fully machine-based voting for the upcoming parliamentary elections, with organisers warning that any return to paper-based elements would open the door to manipulation. The protest was organised by the opposition coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and received backing from all opposition parties represented in the 51st National Assembly, as well as several extra-parliamentary formations.

Demand for fully machine voting

The demonstrators gathered at the so-called Triangle of Power under the slogan “You Will Not Rig These Elections Either.” Their central demand was clear: elections should be conducted entirely through machines, without paper ballots, printers or optical scanners. According to the organisers, proposals to introduce scanning devices or to replace the current machines shortly before the vote would create confusion and preserve existing fraud schemes, while also being impossible to implement properly within the remaining time.

To underline their concerns, a stage with a large video screen was set up, where a Bulgarian National Television report was shown highlighting irregularities linked to paper voting in previous elections.

Criticism of scanners and paper ballots

Speakers repeatedly argued that paper ballots are the main source of election fraud. Ivaylo Belchev said that only a completely machine-based system could prevent manipulation, noting that a significant share of votes are declared invalid. In his words, scanners would not solve the problem, as all known schemes involving paper ballots would remain in place.

Other protesters shared similar views. One participant said that even older voters can easily use voting machines and that recordings from past elections clearly show ballot tampering after polling stations close. Another demonstrator stressed that machine voting is the only realistic way to guarantee transparent and fair elections in Bulgaria.

According to WCC-DB, the push for scanners is deliberate, as it allows room for interference in the counting process. Bozhidar Bozhanov stated that scanners either lead back to full paper voting or keep vote-buying mechanisms intact.

Political accusations and sharp rhetoric

Ivaylo Mirchev accused Boyko Borissov of lacking independent political will and acting in line with the wishes of Delyan Peevski. He said that declarations in favour of fair elections mean nothing unless they are backed by support for 100 percent machine voting, a system that, as he reminded, was initially introduced by Borissov’s own political camp.

Later in the protest, Mirchev went further, claiming that key institutions, including the prosecution, the Interior Ministry leadership, the National Security Agency and other services, remain under the influence of Peevski and Borissov. Chants of “You will not steal these elections” and “Resignation” echoed across the square.

Broad opposition support

Alongside WCC-DB, support for the protest was announced by Revival, MECH, APS and Greatness. Organisers described the demand for machine voting as a “sanitary cordon” against election fraud, arguing that resistance to it is driven by fear of a free vote. On social media, the coalition named GERB, DPS-New Beginning, TISP and BSP as parties allegedly working against the return of a clean machine-based system.

The protesters insisted on restoring the original model of machine voting, in which machine protocols are decisive, rather than treating the devices merely as printers.

Calls for civic mobilisation

From the stage, speakers encouraged citizens to register as observers at polling stations. QR codes were displayed to help recruit volunteers, and advice was given on how to monitor the voting and counting process. Asen Vassilev said that higher voter turnout and civic vigilance are essential to prevent fraud, adding that future protests may follow if controversial amendments to the Electoral Code move forward.

Vassilev also criticised recent parliamentary decisions, claiming that funds intended for public needs such as kindergartens were redirected with the support of BSP and TISP. In his words, voting for parties that respect the rules is the only way to avoid repeated public outrage.

International comparisons and expert opinions

Stoil Tsitselkov from the Public Council of the Central Election Commission said that parties unlikely to enter parliament tend to favour paper voting and scanners. He pointed out that voting machines are used in countries such as Belgium, while online voting exists in parts of Western Europe, adding that scanners are not used anywhere on the continent.

Other speakers, including representatives of civic organisations and student groups, warned that scanning devices could compromise the integrity of the vote and called for resignations of senior officials linked to the electoral process.

End of the protest

The demonstration continued for several hours, with speeches, chants and symbolic actions, including projections on nearby buildings. Representatives of minority communities also took the stage, urging voters not to sell their votes. By early evening, organisers called for continued readiness for protest actions, while the crowd gradually dispersed and the square emptied.