Thousands Rally in Sofia Demanding 100% Machine Voting to Block Election Fraud

Politics | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 08:57
Bulgaria: Thousands Rally in Sofia Demanding 100% Machine Voting to Block Election Fraud

A large public demonstration in central Sofia demanded the introduction of fully machine-based voting for the upcoming parliamentary elections, with organisers warning that any return to paper-based elements would open the door to manipulation. The protest was organised by the opposition coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and received backing from all opposition parties represented in the 51st National Assembly, as well as several extra-parliamentary formations.

Demand for fully machine voting

The demonstrators gathered at the so-called Triangle of Power under the slogan “You Will Not Rig These Elections Either.” Their central demand was clear: elections should be conducted entirely through machines, without paper ballots, printers or optical scanners. According to the organisers, proposals to introduce scanning devices or to replace the current machines shortly before the vote would create confusion and preserve existing fraud schemes, while also being impossible to implement properly within the remaining time.

To underline their concerns, a stage with a large video screen was set up, where a Bulgarian National Television report was shown highlighting irregularities linked to paper voting in previous elections.

Criticism of scanners and paper ballots

Speakers repeatedly argued that paper ballots are the main source of election fraud. Ivaylo Belchev said that only a completely machine-based system could prevent manipulation, noting that a significant share of votes are declared invalid. In his words, scanners would not solve the problem, as all known schemes involving paper ballots would remain in place.

Other protesters shared similar views. One participant said that even older voters can easily use voting machines and that recordings from past elections clearly show ballot tampering after polling stations close. Another demonstrator stressed that machine voting is the only realistic way to guarantee transparent and fair elections in Bulgaria.

According to WCC-DB, the push for scanners is deliberate, as it allows room for interference in the counting process. Bozhidar Bozhanov stated that scanners either lead back to full paper voting or keep vote-buying mechanisms intact.

Political accusations and sharp rhetoric

Ivaylo Mirchev accused Boyko Borissov of lacking independent political will and acting in line with the wishes of Delyan Peevski. He said that declarations in favour of fair elections mean nothing unless they are backed by support for 100 percent machine voting, a system that, as he reminded, was initially introduced by Borissov’s own political camp.

Later in the protest, Mirchev went further, claiming that key institutions, including the prosecution, the Interior Ministry leadership, the National Security Agency and other services, remain under the influence of Peevski and Borissov. Chants of “You will not steal these elections” and “Resignation” echoed across the square.

Broad opposition support

Alongside WCC-DB, support for the protest was announced by Revival, MECH, APS and Greatness. Organisers described the demand for machine voting as a “sanitary cordon” against election fraud, arguing that resistance to it is driven by fear of a free vote. On social media, the coalition named GERB, DPS-New Beginning, TISP and BSP as parties allegedly working against the return of a clean machine-based system.

The protesters insisted on restoring the original model of machine voting, in which machine protocols are decisive, rather than treating the devices merely as printers.

Calls for civic mobilisation

From the stage, speakers encouraged citizens to register as observers at polling stations. QR codes were displayed to help recruit volunteers, and advice was given on how to monitor the voting and counting process. Asen Vassilev said that higher voter turnout and civic vigilance are essential to prevent fraud, adding that future protests may follow if controversial amendments to the Electoral Code move forward.

Vassilev also criticised recent parliamentary decisions, claiming that funds intended for public needs such as kindergartens were redirected with the support of BSP and TISP. In his words, voting for parties that respect the rules is the only way to avoid repeated public outrage.

International comparisons and expert opinions

Stoil Tsitselkov from the Public Council of the Central Election Commission said that parties unlikely to enter parliament tend to favour paper voting and scanners. He pointed out that voting machines are used in countries such as Belgium, while online voting exists in parts of Western Europe, adding that scanners are not used anywhere on the continent.

Other speakers, including representatives of civic organisations and student groups, warned that scanning devices could compromise the integrity of the vote and called for resignations of senior officials linked to the electoral process.

End of the protest

The demonstration continued for several hours, with speeches, chants and symbolic actions, including projections on nearby buildings. Representatives of minority communities also took the stage, urging voters not to sell their votes. By early evening, organisers called for continued readiness for protest actions, while the crowd gradually dispersed and the square emptied.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, machine, voting, WCC-DB

Related Articles:

WCC-DB Warns New Scanners in Bulgaria’s Electoral Code Could Jeopardize Fair Voting

Bozhidar Bozhanov and Elisaveta Belobradova from the WCC-DB parliamentary group voiced strong concerns about proposed changes to Bulgaria’s Electoral Code, particularly the introduction of new scanners and the closure of the Central Election Commission (C

Politics | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 13:54

Bulgaria: Maximum Election Fraud? Revival and WCC-DB Warn Against Rushed Machines

Following the return of the second exploratory mandate by “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) to President Rumen Radev, former Finance Minister Asen Vassilev commented on the ongoing debate over changes to Bulgaria’s Electoral Code

Politics | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 12:03

Bulgaria: As Expected WCC-DB Returns Second Government Mandate, Demands Full Machine Voting in March Elections

Nadezhda Yordanova formally accepted the second mandate to form a government from President Rumen Radev on behalf of the parliamentary group "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and immediately returned it unfulfilled

Politics | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 10:22

Bulgaria: Protest for the Return of the Lev Marks MPs’ First Working Day at Parliament

A demonstration calling for the restoration of the Bulgarian lev took place outside the National Assembly on the first working day of MPs for the year, coinciding with the political process of the president handing over the second mandate to form a govern

Politics | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 10:10

Bulgaria: Political Forces Demand Voting Machine Transparency as Central Electoral Commission Says No

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) voted 12 to 2 against a proposal from MPs Ivaylo Mirchev and Bozhidar Bojanov (WCC-DB) to organize a public inspection of voting machines. The request aimed to address concerns raised by political parties and civil o

Politics | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 16:42

Bulgaria: WCC-DB to Immediately Return Mandate and Push for New Elections

The coalition We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) will return the exploratory mandate to form a government immediately after it is handed over by President Rumen Radev

Politics | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 09:19
More from Politics

Bulgaria: Vassilev Says President Sent Clear Signal Against Peevski with Third Mandate Decision

Asen Vassilev, leader of We Continue the Change and MP from the WCC-DB parliamentary group, said President Rumen Radev’s decision to hand the third exploratory mandate to the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS) sent an unambiguous political message

Politics | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 15:21

WCC-DB Warns New Scanners in Bulgaria’s Electoral Code Could Jeopardize Fair Voting

Bozhidar Bozhanov and Elisaveta Belobradova from the WCC-DB parliamentary group voiced strong concerns about proposed changes to Bulgaria’s Electoral Code, particularly the introduction of new scanners and the closure of the Central Election Commission (C

Politics | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 13:54

Bulgarian Party Pushes to Restore Full Presidential Powers in Caretaker Government Debate

The parliamentary group "Greatness" launched today’s plenary session with a direct critique of the current constitutional rules governing caretaker governments. Speaking from the rostrum, Juliana Mateeva called for a full “return to normality,” a phrase t

Politics | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 12:30

President Hands Third Mandate to Alliance for Rights and Freedoms Amid Bulgaria’s Political Deadlock

On Friday, January 16, at 10:00 AM, in accordance with the Constitution, President Rumen Radev will hand the third exploratory mandate for forming a government to the parliamentary group of the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS), instructing them to n

Politics | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 12:00

Israeli Ambassador to Bulgaria Urges Country to Support Iranian People Against Tehran

The democratic world must take a clear stand with the Iranian people in the face of Tehran’s crackdown, Israel’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Yosef Levi-Sfari

Politics » Diplomacy | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 11:34

Bulgarian Diplomat Nickolay Mladenov Picks Gaza Leadership Ahead of Trump Peace Plan

Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has personally selected the members of a 14-member committee of Palestinian technocrats set to take over the governance of the Gaza Strip

Politics » Diplomacy | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 11:04
