Sunny Thursday Ahead with Gusty Winds Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 17:02
Bulgaria: Sunny Thursday Ahead with Gusty Winds Across Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Thursday, Bulgaria will enjoy mostly sunny weather, though clouds are expected to increase from the northeast as the day progresses, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In the morning, fog may reduce visibility, particularly along the Danube. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the west-southwest. Temperatures overnight and early in the day will range between minus 2° and 3°, dropping lower in areas with snow cover, while Sofia will see around minus 1°.

By afternoon, the Danube Plain will experience moderate to occasionally strong winds from the west-northwest. Daytime highs will reach between 8° and 13°, with northeastern regions remaining cooler. Sofia is expected to reach about 9°.

In the mountains, skies will be mostly clear, although high-altitude areas will remain clouded and foggy before noon. Northwest winds will be moderate to strong at times. Maximum temperatures are forecast at roughly 6° at 1200 meters and minus 1° at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, the northern region will see significant cloud cover, while the southern coast will enjoy sunshine. Winds will start weak to moderate from the southwest, shifting to west-northwest around midday. Maximum temperatures along the coast will range between 7° and 12°, with sea temperatures of 8°-10° and waves reaching 2-3 points.

