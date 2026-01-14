MP Sparks Outrage: Bulgaria Should Annex Southern Bessarabia from Ukraine

The new political season in Bulgaria began with a striking and controversial proposal from the leader of the pro-Russian anti-EU party "Revival," Kostadin Kostadinov. During the opening session of the National Assembly, he outlined a vision for “refounding Bulgaria,” which includes territorial claims on sovereign Ukrainian lands, specifically Southern Bessarabia, a region with a historic Bulgarian minority. Such claims, made amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, directly contradict international law and place Bulgaria in a highly sensitive diplomatic position. Kostadinov justified his stance using what he called historical and geopolitical arguments.

Beyond territorial demands, Kostadinov called for a review of Bulgaria’s participation in international organizations. He stated that the country should withdraw from the European Union and NATO if their policies do not align with Bulgaria’s national interests. “Bulgaria’s only true ally is its people,” he asserted from the parliamentary rostrum. He also criticized the eurozone, linking membership to economic difficulties, despite warnings from economists about the risks of isolation.

Kostadinov cited Bulgaria’s demographic decline, low income levels, and systemic problems in healthcare and education as justification for radical reforms. He portrayed these factors as evidence that the nation requires drastic change, which, in his view, involves border revision and isolationism. Analysts, however, warn that such moves would likely worsen the country’s economic crisis. Kostadinov also included North Macedonia in his territorial ambitions, asserting that it, too, should be returned to Bulgaria.

The “Revival” leader outlined further objectives, including the establishment of a specialized tribunal to examine alleged crimes against Bulgaria’s national and economic security since 1990. His party’s platform, he emphasized, also calls for leaving international unions that fail to serve the country’s interests.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Sofia condemned Kostadinov’s statements as dangerously revisionist. The embassy stressed that proposals to alter European borders recall some of the darkest chapters of 20th-century history and have no legal or national justification. They warned that tolerating such rhetoric threatens security and stability in Europe, citing ongoing aggression by Russia as a cautionary example. Ukrainian diplomats also urged all Bulgarian political actors to refrain from statements that could interfere with Ukraine’s internal affairs or challenge its territorial integrity, especially during the upcoming early parliamentary elections.