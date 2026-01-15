Bulgaria: Consumer Protection Commission Reports Surge in Complaints After Euro Adoption

Society | January 15, 2026, Thursday
Just two weeks after Bulgaria officially adopted the euro, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCoo) is handling an unprecedented volume of consumer reports. Alexander Kolyachev, the commission’s chairman, told Nova TV that around 1,600 complaints were received last week alone, most relating to the implementation of the Law on the Introduction of the Euro.

Pricing and Change Discrepancies

Retailers have been flagged for a variety of unfair practices. The most frequent issues involve incorrect conversion of prices from leva to euros and restrictive payment conditions, such as requiring card payments or only accepting exact cash amounts. Kolyachev highlighted that returning change in leva instead of euros is considered a violation and is being closely monitored.

ID Cards and Municipal Services Under Scrutiny

A spike in fees for issuing ID cards, from 18 to 30 leva (€9.20), has drawn particular attention. Kolyachev stressed that the CPCo will request detailed explanations from the relevant ministry regarding the timing and justification for the increase. Municipal services are also under review: in Burgas, the city canceled a rounding adjustment on public transport tickets, while in Sofia, authorities are investigating a proposed doubling of car entrance fees to cemetery parks from 2 to 4 leva (€1–€2).

Banknotes and Vending Machines

Consumers have been warned not to accept banknotes defaced with political symbols or writings, as the Bulgarian National Bank refuses to exchange them. Merchants accepting such bills risk financial loss. Kolyachev also noted that vending machines must now operate exclusively in euros, dispensing correct change in the new currency. Industry associations have been engaged to ensure compliance.

Distinguishing Legitimate Price Adjustments from Exploitation

The CPCo is drawing a clear line between justified price increases and opportunistic hikes. Small businesses, such as hair salons, can raise prices if rising labor costs or taxes are documented. Large retail chains, however, cannot automatically pass on general wage increases to thousands of products, as prices are influenced more by supply costs than staffing expenses, Kolyachev explained.

Ongoing Inspections and Consumer Rights

CPCo teams are conducting widespread inspections nationwide, often in collaboration with municipal trade departments. Citizens are encouraged to report violations, with anonymity strictly protected. For online shoppers, the existing 14-day cooling-off period remains a key safeguard against unfair practices.

Source: Nova TV

