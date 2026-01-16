Bulgarian National Bank Projects Stronger Domestic Growth Through 2027

Business » FINANCE | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian National Bank Projects Stronger Domestic Growth Through 2027

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has updated its GDP growth forecast for Bulgaria for the 2025–2027 period, showing a more optimistic outlook than its June 2025 projections. The central bank now expects the country’s real GDP to expand by 3.2% in 2025, up from the 2.9% previously forecasted. For 2026 and 2027, BNB anticipates annual GDP growth of 3.1%, compared with the earlier 2.9% estimate for both years.

According to the BNB’s “Macroeconomic Forecast,” private consumption will remain the primary driver of economic expansion. However, the report highlights that subdued external demand for Bulgarian goods and services, coupled with certain domestic factors, will continue to exert downward pressure on growth during the forecast period.

Regarding inflation, the central bank projects that the average annual rate will stay at roughly 3.5% in 2026, similar to 2025, before easing to 3.2% in 2027. This suggests a relatively stable inflationary environment as Bulgaria’s economy continues on a moderate growth trajectory.

Considering the current exchange rate of approximately 1 euro to 1.96 leva, the projected GDP growth reflects a continued strengthening of economic activity in the country, with sustained domestic demand offsetting weaker foreign trade performance.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: growth, GDP, BNB, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Reports Only Five Corruption Cases in EU Fund Programs Over Three Years

Between 2021 and 2023, only five cases of corruption related to European Union funds were officially reported in Bulgaria, the Court of Auditors announced, with just two individuals penalized for their involvement in the management of these funds.

World » EU | January 16, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria: GERB-SDS Set to Remain Leading Force Unless New Political Contender Emerges

Rumen Hristov, leader of the Union of Democratic Foces (SDS) and deputy chairman of the GERB-SDS parliamentary group, stated on NOVA NEWS that GERB-SDS will remain the leading political force unless a new contender emerges

Politics | January 16, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Retailers in Bulgaria Under Fire as Euro Adoption Sparks Unjustified Price Surge

With Bulgaria’s recent adoption of the euro, early signs of price manipulation and unfair practices by retailers have emerged. Bogomil Nikolov from the Active Consumers Association highlighted several concerning cases reported by viewers

Society | January 16, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Cuts Student Loan Interest from 7% to 3% to Support Education

Bulgaria’s Parliament has approved changes to the Law on Lending to Students and Doctoral Students, reducing the interest rate on student loans from 7% to 3%

Society » Education | January 16, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Reports December 2025 Inflation of 0.1%, Annual Rise Hits 5%

In December 2025, Bulgaria recorded a monthly inflation rate of 0.1%, while annual inflation reached 5.0%, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI)

Society | January 16, 2026, Friday // 08:00

Snow and Cold Sweep Parts of Bulgaria on Friday, Northeastern Regions at Risk of Ice

In Bulgaria, cloud cover from the northeast will continue to thicken overnight, while the southwestern half of the country is expected to remain mostly clear with occasional high clouds.

Society » Environment | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 17:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria Boosts Postal Euro Exchange with €25 Million in Extra Funds

The Bulgarian government has approved an additional €25 million in revolving credit for Bulgarian Posts EAD to support the ongoing exchange of levs into euros at post offices

Business » Finance | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 16:28

Bulgaria Handling Euro Introduction Better Than Croatia as Leva Withdrawal Accelerates

The process surrounding Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is unfolding smoothly and compares favorably with similar experiences in other countries

Business » Finance | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 09:00

Bulgaria: Nearly Half of Lev Currency Already Withdrawn as Euro Transition Progresses

The process of converting Bulgarian levs to euros continues smoothly, with 48.3% of the national currency already withdrawn from circulation

Business » Finance | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 08:46

Bulgaria: The Lev Exits Circulation, Enters Collector Circles

As Bulgaria phases out the lev at the end of January, the numismatic market is already responding to the change, though not all coins are attracting attention.

Business » Finance | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 14:00

Bulgarian Economist: Euro Transition Exceeds Expectations

The shift to the euro in Bulgaria is proceeding more smoothly than many anticipated, according to Petar Ganev, senior economist at the Institute for Market Economics

Business » Finance | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 08:46

Bulgaria: Banks and Merchants Struggle with Euro Exchange, Warns Consumer Advocate

Twelve days into Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro, the transition is showing signs of strain, particularly in the exchange of levs for euros

Business » Finance | January 12, 2026, Monday // 16:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria