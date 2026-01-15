Bulgaria Considers Soft Drink Tax in Bold Move Against Childhood Obesity

Health experts in Bulgaria are advocating for the introduction of a tax on sweetened soft drinks as part of a broader effort to curb non-communicable diseases. According to specialists from Health Metrics, a company that collects and analyzes health, social, and economic data to guide policy decisions, such a measure could serve as a key tool in public health policy rather than a punitive action. Arkady Sharkov, health economist and managing partner at Health Metrics, emphasized that revenues from the tax should be reinvested in programs for child and school health, promotion of healthy diets, and prevention campaigns, highlighting that the state is prioritizing the well-being of future generations.

Similar taxes have already been implemented in numerous countries worldwide, with approaches varying across the European Union. Some nations levy the tax only when sugar content exceeds a certain threshold, others apply graduated rates according to sugar levels, and some charge a fixed amount per liter or use combined models. Beyond improving public health, these taxes generate substantial fiscal revenues. In 2021, EU countries with such measures collectively raised €2.13 billion (around BGN 4.2 billion), while consumption of high-sugar beverages fell, particularly when tax rates were tied to sugar content.

Bulgaria is facing rising rates of childhood obesity, diabetes, and other chronic conditions linked to excessive sugar consumption. UNICEF data from September 2025 indicated that nearly one in three Bulgarian children is overweight, placing the country among the highest in Europe for childhood obesity. A WHO study conducted between 2022 and 2024 within the European Childhood Obesity Surveillance Initiative (COSI) found that 17.8% of children aged 6–9 consume soft drinks more than three times per week. Meanwhile, the OECD’s “Health at a Glance 2025” report revealed that 30% of Bulgarian 15-year-olds drink sweetened beverages daily. Household consumption of carbonated drinks has steadily risen from 29 liters per person in 2020 to 37.9 liters in 2024.

The health implications are significant. Regular intake of sugar-sweetened beverages - including carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, energy and sports drinks, and flavoured milk - is linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, dental issues, and other health problems. Health Metrics experts also stress the economic impact, with chronic nutrition-related illnesses leading to higher treatment costs, lost productivity, and increasing pressure on the national health budget. Data from the Global Burden of Disease 2019, presented by the European Commission, shows that diets high in sugar-sweetened beverages account for 532,500 disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) per year in the EU, equating to an estimated €59.4 billion (BGN 117 billion) in socio-economic losses annually.

International experience demonstrates that taxation of sweetened drinks can be an effective intervention. In the United Kingdom, the “Soft Drinks Levy” led to a 50% reduction in sales of high-sugar beverages and prompted manufacturers to reformulate products with less sugar, without increasing consumption of other unhealthy alternatives. Similar programs in other countries not only reduce sugar intake but also generate revenues that are reinvested in prevention initiatives, including diabetes programs.

The proposed Bulgarian tax aligns with international trends in health policy and recent developments in the United States, where the Department of Health and Human Services announced a “historic reset” of federal food policy in the “Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2025–2030.” These guidelines emphasize limiting ultra-processed foods and sweetened beverages, particularly for children, underscoring the importance of early prevention when dietary habits are formed and liquid calories pose a lasting risk. Experts stress that the measure would provide both a health and fiscal benefit, helping Bulgaria tackle the growing burden of chronic diseases while supporting public health programs for younger generations.