Scandalous Turn in Parliament: MPs Keep State Security for Peevski and Borissov, Opposition Sounds Alarm

Politics | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 16:18
Bulgaria: Scandalous Turn in Parliament: MPs Keep State Security for Peevski and Borissov, Opposition Sounds Alarm Borissov (left), Peevski (right)

Bulgaria’s National Assembly on Wednesday rejected a bill that would have removed National Security Service (NSS) security from members of parliament. The legislation, proposed by Ivaylo Mirchev and several MPs from “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB), aimed to limit NSS protection to high-ranking state officials explicitly defined by law.

The vote ended with 99 in favor, 95 against, and 28 abstentions, overturning an earlier approval of the same bill. The shift followed a 30-minute recess requested by the DPS-New Beginning parliamentary group, during which all 16 MPs from “There Is Such a People” (TISP) switched their votes from supporting the bill to abstaining. Additionally, one Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) MP changed her vote from “in favor” to “abstain.”

Bozhidar Bozhanov of WCC-DB, one of the bill’s sponsors, said the measure was intended to demonstrate that MPs are not “special” and that NSS has no justification for protecting parliamentarians solely because of their status. He argued that the service should focus exclusively on the Chair of the National Assembly, the Prime Minister, the President, and other officials specified by law.

Critics cited past examples of extensive protection for prominent figures. MP Zlatan Zlatanov of Revival noted that politicians such as Delyan Peevski, Ahmed Dogan, and Boyko Borissov had benefited from NSS security, and questioned why ordinary MPs should receive the same level of protection. He suggested that the Ministry of Interior could assume responsibility for parliamentary safety instead.

Some supporters of the idea, including Nikolay Radulov (MECH), argued for narrowing NSS coverage while maintaining protections for deputy chairs of the positions listed in the law. Conversely, Natalia Kiselova (BSP-United Left) highlighted the distinction between NSS and the Ministry of Interior, emphasizing that NSS is meant for individuals facing specific threats, while the Ministry handles general public order. She criticized the debate as overly populist.

During the parliamentary session, several procedural issues arose. Chair Kostadin Angelov (GERB) noted proposals for amendments between readings, while Manoil Manev (GERB) warned that the bill had been deemed “unworkable” in committee and could risk NSS employees’ labor rights. Hamid Hamid (DPS-New Beginning) requested the re-vote and the session break that ultimately led to the bill’s rejection.

Following the outcome, some MPs criticized TISP for changing their stance. Parliamentary group chair Toshko Yordanov defended the shift, asserting that the group’s decision reflected internal priorities and not external pressure. He also blamed WCC-DB for attempting to expedite the bill without allowing proper committee review, arguing that had the process been more thorough, votes might have aligned differently.

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria,” sharply criticized the state security system, accusing the head of the State Agency National Security (SANS), Denyo Denev, of orchestrating an internal inquiry to justify continued protection for Peevski and Borissov. Mirchev called the two politicians “scoundrels” regrouping after the government was toppled by protests, claiming their aim is to maintain power and manipulate machine voting.

The battle is no longer about security or the machines, but for Bulgaria itself,” Mirchev said. He urged citizens to participate in the protest in front of the parliament at 6:00 PM and warned that ongoing demonstrations will continue until the public secures control over the political process.

The vote leaves the current system of security for MPs intact, with NSS continuing to provide protection beyond the high-ranking officials explicitly listed in the law, while criticism from opposition figures highlights growing tensions over the role and scope of state security in Bulgaria’s political landscape.

Tags: Borissov, Peevski, Bulgaria, security

