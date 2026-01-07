Bulgaria Takes 10% Stake in Black Sea Oil and Gas Exploration with OMV and NewMed

Bulgaria is set to take an active role in oil and gas exploration in the Black Sea, joining forces with international energy companies OMV and NewMed, outgoing Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov announced. For the first time in recent history, the Bulgarian state will not limit itself to collecting concession fees, but will hold a direct stake in the exploration projects. The government’s share will amount to 10 percent.

Under the agreement, Bulgaria will not bear any costs for the three drillings already completed in the deep Black Sea. Instead, the state will invest alongside OMV and NewMed in two new drilling operations, the first of which has already commenced. Stankov stressed that this collaboration marks a significant step toward securing the country’s natural gas supplies.

To oversee these initiatives, an additional directorate will be established within the Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH), dedicated exclusively to managing the search and exploration activities in the Black Sea. The minister described the decision as a long-awaited milestone that strengthens Bulgaria’s energy independence and strategic positioning in the region.

Tags: oil, gas, Bulgaria, Black Sea

More from Energy

Americans Eye Lukoil Acquisition, Including Bulgaria’s Burgas Refinery

American energy companies Chevron and Quantum Capital Group are reportedly preparing a USD22 billion bid to acquire the sanctioned Russian oil giant Lukoil

Business » Energy | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 13:37

First US LNG Cargo for Bulgaria in 2026 Reaches Alexandroupolis Terminal

The first shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States intended for Bulgaria in 2026 has already reached the LNG terminal in Alexandroupolis

Business » Energy | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 10:03

Bulgaria Cuts Natural Gas Prices by 3.3% for January

From today, January 1, 2026, natural gas in Bulgaria becomes 3.3 percent cheaper, with the new price set at 31.15 euros, or approximately 61 leva, per megawatt-hour,

Business » Energy | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 13:07

Bulgaria: Bulgargaz Proposes Lower Natural Gas Price for January

Bulgargaz has submitted a proposal for the price of natural gas in January, setting it at 60.93 BGN per MWh, which equals 31.15 EUR per MWh, excluding charges for access, transmission, excise duties, and VAT.

Business » Energy | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 17:52

2026: A Pivotal Year for Bulgaria’s Energy Strategy

The upcoming year promises to be decisive for Bulgaria’s energy sector, determining whether the country will secure a strong position within Europe’s evolving energy and industrial framework or remain on the periphery

Business » Energy | December 29, 2025, Monday // 14:13

Bulgaria Offers Emergency Fuel Oil Supplies to North Macedonia Amid Energy Crisis

Bulgaria has offered to provide fuel oil to the Republic of North Macedonia after confirming that it holds sufficient reserves to meet domestic needs, according to the government press service.

Business » Energy | December 24, 2025, Wednesday // 13:30
