France Opens Greenland Consulate Amid Trump’s Takeover Threats

World » EU | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 15:33
Bulgaria: France Opens Greenland Consulate Amid Trump’s Takeover Threats

France is set to open a consulate in Greenland on February 6, a move the French foreign minister described as a clear political message amid renewed international attention on the Danish autonomous territory and repeated remarks by US President Donald Trump.

Speaking to RTL, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the decision had been taken last summer during President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the Arctic island. He explained that he personally travelled to Greenland at the end of August to prepare the consulate’s launch, which he said reflects France’s intention to strengthen its presence there, including in scientific cooperation. The announcement was quoted by AFP.

Barrot was explicit that Greenland’s status is not up for negotiation. He stressed that the island is neither for sale nor seeking to be governed, absorbed, or controlled by the United States. According to him, Greenland has made its strategic choices clear by aligning itself with Denmark, NATO, and the European Union.

He also dismissed any suggestion of taking over Greenland through pressure or force as absurd. Barrot argued that it would make no sense for one NATO member to threaten or act against another, noting that such a scenario would run counter to the interests of the United States itself and to the principles of the alliance that has linked North America and Europe for nearly eight decades. He described such rhetoric as unacceptable and said it must stop.

The comments come as tensions around Greenland intensify, with the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland expected to travel to Washington for difficult discussions aimed at easing the dispute. The talks follow a series of statements by President Trump, who since returning to office almost a year ago has repeatedly raised the idea of bringing the strategically important but sparsely populated Arctic island under US control.

Those remarks have grown more frequent in recent weeks, particularly after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in early January, which has heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen requested a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address the issue. The talks are now set to take place at the White House, after Vice President J.D. Vance asked to take part in the discussions.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: France, Greenland, consulate, Trump

Related Articles:

Trump Unleashed: One Year, Almost as Many Airstrikes as Biden in Four Years

During the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency, the United States has conducted nearly the same number of airstrikes as it did throughout the entire four-year term of his predecessor, Joe Biden

World | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 14:08

EU Seeks Deal to Defuse Trump’s Greenland Ambitions and Protect NATO

European governments are urgently searching for a compromise over Greenland that would allow U.S. President Donald Trump to present a political win at home, without triggering a crisis that could unravel NATO and the broader European security architecture

World » EU | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 09:03

Europe Pushes Back as Trump Signals Desire to Control Greenland

Greenland’s government has firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated statements about acquiring the Arctic island, saying it “cannot under any circumstances accept” any attempt by Washington to take control.

World » EU | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 12:21

Any Nation Trading with Iran Will Face Heavy US Tariffs, Trump Warns

US President Donald Trump has declared that any country conducting business with Iran will face a 25% tariff on trade with the United States

World | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 11:10

Venezuela Sends 50 Million Barrels of Oil to US Following Trump Executive Order

US President Donald Trump provided an update on Venezuela’s oil shipments during a press briefing aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

World | January 12, 2026, Monday // 11:15

Hundreds Killed in Iran Protests, Trump Threatens Force While Tehran Signals Talks

US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that Iran had contacted him expressing a desire “to negotiate” following his repeated warnings of potential military intervention should the Iranian government continue killing protesters.

World | January 12, 2026, Monday // 10:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Eurovision 2026 Fever: All 90,000 Vienna Tickets Gone, Bulgaria Back on Stage

All 90,000 tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest final in Vienna sold out within an hour, organizers confirmed

World » EU | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 14:10

EU Eyes Special Representative for Talks with Russia Amid Fear of U.S. Deal

European governments are pressing the European Union leadership to appoint a dedicated representative to lead negotiations with Russia aimed at resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine

World » EU | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 11:01

EU Seeks Deal to Defuse Trump’s Greenland Ambitions and Protect NATO

European governments are urgently searching for a compromise over Greenland that would allow U.S. President Donald Trump to present a political win at home, without triggering a crisis that could unravel NATO and the broader European security architecture

World » EU | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 09:03

Europe Pushes Back as Trump Signals Desire to Control Greenland

Greenland’s government has firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated statements about acquiring the Arctic island, saying it “cannot under any circumstances accept” any attempt by Washington to take control.

World » EU | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 12:21

Bulgarian Farmers to Protest EU-Mercosur Deal

Bulgarian grain producers are preparing to join Europe-wide protests against the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, which is scheduled to be officially signed on January 17

World » EU | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 12:05

Historic Mercosur Agreement Opens Doors for Bulgarian Goods and Services

Nearly all Bulgarian exports to Mercosur countries are set to benefit from the EU trade agreement approved on Friday, according to European Commission data. The pact, the largest in EU history, covers Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

World » EU | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 13:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria