France Opens Greenland Consulate Amid Trump’s Takeover Threats

France is set to open a consulate in Greenland on February 6, a move the French foreign minister described as a clear political message amid renewed international attention on the Danish autonomous territory and repeated remarks by US President Donald Trump.

Speaking to RTL, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the decision had been taken last summer during President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the Arctic island. He explained that he personally travelled to Greenland at the end of August to prepare the consulate’s launch, which he said reflects France’s intention to strengthen its presence there, including in scientific cooperation. The announcement was quoted by AFP.

Barrot was explicit that Greenland’s status is not up for negotiation. He stressed that the island is neither for sale nor seeking to be governed, absorbed, or controlled by the United States. According to him, Greenland has made its strategic choices clear by aligning itself with Denmark, NATO, and the European Union.

He also dismissed any suggestion of taking over Greenland through pressure or force as absurd. Barrot argued that it would make no sense for one NATO member to threaten or act against another, noting that such a scenario would run counter to the interests of the United States itself and to the principles of the alliance that has linked North America and Europe for nearly eight decades. He described such rhetoric as unacceptable and said it must stop.

The comments come as tensions around Greenland intensify, with the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland expected to travel to Washington for difficult discussions aimed at easing the dispute. The talks follow a series of statements by President Trump, who since returning to office almost a year ago has repeatedly raised the idea of bringing the strategically important but sparsely populated Arctic island under US control.

Those remarks have grown more frequent in recent weeks, particularly after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in early January, which has heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen requested a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address the issue. The talks are now set to take place at the White House, after Vice President J.D. Vance asked to take part in the discussions.