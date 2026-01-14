Bulgaria Unveils First 2026 Postage Stamp Celebrating Eurozone Membership

Society | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 15:22
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Unveils First 2026 Postage Stamp Celebrating Eurozone Membership

Bulgaria officially marked a symbolic milestone today with the validation of its first postage stamp for 2026, titled “Bulgaria in the Eurozone”. The ceremony took place at the Ministry of Transport and Communications and highlighted the country’s entry into the single European currency area.

The stamp carries a nominal value of 1 euro and was designed by Assoc. Prof. Nenko Atanasov. It reflects Bulgaria’s transition to the euro and is intended as a visual marker of this major economic and political step.

The philatelic issue was formally validated by Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov, together with former Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova.

Speaking at the event, Petkova described eurozone membership as a long-awaited goal for generations of Bulgarians. She stressed that Bulgaria’s accession to the euro completes the process of the country’s full integration into the European Union and secures its rightful place among the states using the common currency.

Karadjov, for his part, underlined the historical value of the stamp, noting that it symbolizes the beginning of a new economic phase for Bulgaria and reflects the broader significance of the country’s entry into the eurozone.

Tags: Bulgaria, stamp, Eurozone

