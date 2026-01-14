Bulgaria Unveils First 2026 Postage Stamp Celebrating Eurozone Membership

Bulgarian National Bank Projects Stronger Domestic Growth Through 2027
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has updated its GDP growth forecast for Bulgaria for the 2025–2027 period, showing a more optimistic outlook than its June 2025 projections.
Bulgaria officially marked a symbolic milestone today with the validation of its first postage stamp for 2026, titled “Bulgaria in the Eurozone”. The ceremony took place at the Ministry of Transport and Communications and highlighted the country’s entry into the single European currency area.
The stamp carries a nominal value of 1 euro and was designed by Assoc. Prof. Nenko Atanasov. It reflects Bulgaria’s transition to the euro and is intended as a visual marker of this major economic and political step.
The philatelic issue was formally validated by Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov, together with former Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova.
Speaking at the event, Petkova described eurozone membership as a long-awaited goal for generations of Bulgarians. She stressed that Bulgaria’s accession to the euro completes the process of the country’s full integration into the European Union and secures its rightful place among the states using the common currency.
Karadjov, for his part, underlined the historical value of the stamp, noting that it symbolizes the beginning of a new economic phase for Bulgaria and reflects the broader significance of the country’s entry into the eurozone.
Just two weeks after Bulgaria officially adopted the euro, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) is handling an unprecedented volume of consumer reports.
On Thursday, Bulgaria will enjoy mostly sunny weather, though clouds are expected to increase from the northeast as the day progresses, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
Health experts in Bulgaria are advocating for the introduction of a tax on sweetened soft drinks as part of a broader effort to curb non-communicable diseases.
Bulgaria is entering a phase of a nationwide flu outbreak, with further spread expected over the coming two weeks, Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev warned during a briefing in Varna
A fire has erupted in warehouse facilities located on the grounds of the former Mashstroy industrial site in Troyan, used by one of Bulgaria’s leading manufacturers of pillows and bed linen.
After a year marked by extreme events, new climate data confirm that 2025 ranks as the third warmest year ever recorded globally.
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence