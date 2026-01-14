Bulgaria On the Brink of a National Flu Epidemic as More Regions Prepare Restrictions
Bulgaria is entering a phase of a nationwide flu outbreak, with further spread expected over the coming two weeks, Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev warned during a briefing in Varna. He said that after Varna, the districts of Silistra and Dobrich are also experiencing serious pressure from the virus and are likely to introduce anti-epidemic measures by the end of the week. High levels of illness are also being recorded in Burgas, Yambol, Haskovo and Pernik, as well as in Sofia Region, Kunchev noted, as quoted by BTA.
According to him, the groups facing the greatest risk are older people and patients with chronic conditions. This season’s flu wave is proving stronger than usual because the virus spreads very easily. There are also indications of more frequent complications, although this has not yet been fully confirmed by data, he added.
Kunchev stressed that there is nothing unusual in the timing, as influenza outbreaks occur every January in Bulgaria. What sets this year apart, however, is that the virus has undergone genetic changes, meaning the population does not have sufficient immunity. As a result, health authorities expect a larger number of people to fall ill.
At the same time, Kunchev pointed out a positive trend. The epidemic wave appears to decline as rapidly as it grows. On this basis, he expects the situation in most regions of the country to stabilize during February.
He also explained how transmission occurs. People can infect others a day before any symptoms appear and continue to be contagious for two to three days afterward. Once this period passes, even if a person still has a cough, they are no longer considered infectious.
In addition to the flu situation, Kunchev announced upcoming changes in vaccination policy. From July this year, immunization of children against chickenpox will begin, covering all babies born since the start of January. A vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus will also be introduced. This immunization will be optional and will be administered to pregnant women rather than newborns. According to Kunchev, it provides at least one year of full protection against a virus that is particularly common among infants.
