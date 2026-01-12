Fire Breaks Out at Major Pillow Manufacturer’s Warehouses in Bulgaria

A fire has erupted in warehouse facilities located on the grounds of the former Mashstroy industrial site in Troyan, used by one of Bulgaria’s leading manufacturers of pillows and bed linen.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the alert was received at 9:14 a.m. Local authorities reported that the blaze involves raw materials and supplies intended for the company’s production process. There have been no reports of injuries.

Firefighting teams from both Troyan and Lovech were dispatched to the scene. Troyan Mayor Donka Mihaylova and Deputy Mayor Nikolay Raykovski are also present, along with the heads of the fire services in the two municipalities.

Mayor Mihaylova said all required actions had been taken to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings. An air quality monitoring laboratory is en route to assess potential environmental impact.

The municipal administration stated that, at this stage, there is no risk to the health of residents in Troyan.