Ukraine: Tymoshenko, Veteran Opposition Leader, Faces Corruption Allegations

Ukraine’s anti-corruption authorities have reportedly served Yuliia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna parliamentary faction, with a notice of suspicion, according to sources cited by Ukrainska Pravda. Details about the case remain limited as both Tymoshenko’s office and Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) have declined to comment.

The notice comes after a joint investigation by NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), which disclosed on January 13 that a parliamentary faction leader had allegedly offered unlawful benefits to fellow MPs in exchange for support on specific draft laws. The case has been registered under Article 369.4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which deals with bribery and unlawful influence over parliamentary votes.

While the agencies did not immediately name Tymoshenko, a law enforcement source confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that searches were conducted at the Batkivshchyna party offices. Tymoshenko herself confirmed the searches on Facebook on January 14, denying any wrongdoing. She stated that investigators took her work phones, parliamentary documents, and personal savings, all of which are officially declared, and rejected the accusations as “absurd.” She suggested that the probe might be politically motivated, writing that “it seems the elections are much closer than they appeared, and someone has decided to start clearing out the competition.”

Scope and context of the investigation

NABU’s statement on January 13 emphasized that investigators had “exposed” a faction leader offering bribes to MPs from other parties in exchange for votes. While it remains unclear whether this scheme is linked to the wider corruption scandals that have rocked Ukraine, analysts note it follows a series of high-profile cases. Two weeks earlier, on December 27, NABU revealed a criminal group in parliament exchanging cash for voting support.

The Batkivshchyna party, currently holding 25 seats in the Verkhovna Rada, is led by Tymoshenko, a veteran politician who has twice served as Ukraine’s prime minister. She participated in parliamentary votes on January 13, including the reshuffle of senior government officials following major corruption revelations at Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company. While the current bribery allegations have not been linked to the Energoatom scandal, that case implicated several top officials within President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inner circle.

Yuliia Tymoshenko: Ukraine’s veteran political figure

Tymoshenko is widely recognized for her role in the 2004 Orange Revolution, a mass movement against election fraud, which propelled her to national prominence. She served as prime minister in 2005 and again from 2007 to 2010. Her distinctive braided hairstyle has become a visual hallmark internationally.

In 2010, Tymoshenko ran for president against pro-Kremlin candidate Viktor Yanukovych, losing the election and later facing politically motivated imprisonment from 2011 to 2014. She was released during the EuroMaidan Revolution, which ousted Yanukovych and reinforced Ukraine’s independent civil society, including anti-corruption institutions.

Tymoshenko also ran for president in 2014, losing to Petro Poroshenko, and failed to advance to the second round in 2019, when Zelensky won the presidency. Despite being an opposition leader, she engaged in back-channel talks with the Trump administration in 2025, highlighting her influence on international relations.

Notably, Tymoshenko supported a controversial 2025 bill to dismantle independent anti-corruption bodies—agencies that are now preparing charges against her. She argued at the time that the legislation was necessary to restore Ukraine’s sovereignty and move the country away from what she described as a “colonial” model of governance.

Political and public implications

The notice of suspicion against Tymoshenko underscores the tense political environment ahead of Ukraine’s upcoming elections. Analysts suggest the timing, following recent reshuffles and anti-corruption revelations, could have ramifications for the opposition and the broader parliamentary landscape. Tymoshenko has not responded to inquiries from the Kyiv Independent.

The case also highlights the ongoing struggle in Ukraine between reformist efforts, anti-corruption enforcement, and entrenched political interests - a dynamic that continues to shape governance and public trust in the country’s institutions.