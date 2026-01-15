Bango Vasil Brings Joy to Bulgaria’s Roma Communities: Happy Roma New Year!

As the calendar turns in Bulgaria, the Roma community celebrates a special occasion that shines with color, music, and tradition - the Roma New Year, or Bango Vasil, observed on January 14. The celebration, named after Saint Basil, is a moment of renewal, reflection, and communal joy, bringing together families and friends across the country.

Bango Vasil is marked by lively gatherings, traditional dishes, and heartfelt rituals. Roma households prepare banitsa, a pastry filled with luck and prosperity, often including hidden coins for good fortune in the coming year. Music fills the streets as musicians play vibrant Roma tunes, encouraging dancing and festivities that last well into the night.

In many villages and urban neighborhoods, the Roma New Year is also a time for giving back. Elders and community leaders emphasize generosity, sharing meals and blessings with those in need. Children participate by carrying symbolic decorations, learning about their cultural heritage, and taking part in performances that highlight the community’s artistic spirit.

“This is a day of hope, of looking forward, and of celebrating our identity,” says Maria Petkova, a Roma community organizer in Plovdiv. “Bango Vasil reminds us of the importance of family, tradition, and the strength of our community.”

Political leaders join the celebrations

Bango Vasil this year was also marked by official greetings from political figures. Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS and head of the parliamentary group of “DPS-New Beginning,” sent a message highlighting the holiday’s symbolic value as a new beginning and an opportunity to work for a fairer society.

In his address, Peevski said:

"The Roma New Year - Bango Vasil is a symbol of a new beginning, of hope and of faith in a better tomorrow. I wish all Roma health, strength and confidence! Be free, active and responsible citizens, because only with participation and working together can we build a just society. Bulgaria is strong when all its citizens have equal opportunities, a dignified life, and a secure future. This is the path, this is the new beginning. Happy holiday!"

Former WCC-DB MP Kiril Petkov also extended his greetings on Facebook, emphasizing unity and civic responsibility:

"Happy Bango Vasil to all friends who are celebrating today! On this great holiday, it is important to wish ourselves not only health and prosperity, but also a dignified future. Let us show the vote buyers that in the Roma community, as well as in all other communities, there are many worthy people who will stop them from stealing the future of our children. The mafia relies on division and poverty, but the truth is that we are all together in the fight for a better and fairer Bulgaria. May the year bring courage and change for everyone!"

In recent years, public events have increasingly highlighted Roma culture, inviting broader Bulgarian society to take part in the celebrations. Cities like Sofia, Plovdiv, and Burgas host fairs, concerts, and exhibitions, offering an opportunity for cultural exchange and fostering understanding. These initiatives not only preserve Roma traditions but also showcase their contribution to Bulgaria’s rich cultural tapestry.