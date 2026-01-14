Eurovision 2026 Fever: All 90,000 Vienna Tickets Gone, Bulgaria Back on Stage

All 90,000 tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest final in Vienna sold out within an hour, organizers confirmed, with the grand final itself gone in just 14 minutes. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) reported that tickets for all other events linked to the competition were also snapped up in record time.

The week leading up to the final on May 16 will feature a total of nine events, including two dress rehearsals. Organizers noted that additional tickets could be released later if participating countries do not fully use their allotted quotas. Eurovision director Martin Green described the demand as "phenomenal."

Ticket sales had opened on January 13, following the draw that determined the running order of participants in the two semi-finals. Fans were required to register online by December 18 to be eligible to purchase tickets. According to Austrian broadcaster ORF, prices range from around €15 (≈30 BGN) to €360 (≈705 BGN), with the highest-priced tickets granting access to the area directly in front of the stage for the final.

Thirty-five countries will compete in the contest this year. The first semi-final on May 12 will feature Georgia, Portugal, Croatia, Sweden, Finland, Moldova, Greece, Montenegro, Estonia, San Marino, Poland, Belgium, Lithuania, Serbia, and Israel. Bulgaria will perform in the second semi-final on May 14, alongside Armenia, Romania, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Albania, Denmark, Cyprus, Norway, Malta, Australia, Ukraine, and Latvia.

Bulgaria is returning to Eurovision after a three-year absence, marking its participation in the contest’s 70th edition in 2026. Bulgarian National Television (BNT) emphasized the significance of the comeback as a platform for showcasing local culture and artistic talent globally. “Eurovision is more than a contest, it’s a meeting point for cultures and stories,” said BNT Director General Emil Koshlukov. The broadcaster will soon begin selecting both the artist and the song to represent the country. Eurovision director Martin Green welcomed Bulgaria back, highlighting the contest’s enduring ability to unite audiences worldwide.

Germany, France, Italy, Great Britain, and host Austria automatically advance to the final on May 16 and do not need to participate in the semi-finals.

