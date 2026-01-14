Eurovision 2026 Fever: All 90,000 Vienna Tickets Gone, Bulgaria Back on Stage

Bulgarian National Bank Projects Stronger Domestic Growth Through 2027
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has updated its GDP growth forecast for Bulgaria for the 2025–2027 period, showing a more optimistic outlook than its June 2025 projections.
All 90,000 tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest final in Vienna sold out within an hour, organizers confirmed, with the grand final itself gone in just 14 minutes. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) reported that tickets for all other events linked to the competition were also snapped up in record time.
The week leading up to the final on May 16 will feature a total of nine events, including two dress rehearsals. Organizers noted that additional tickets could be released later if participating countries do not fully use their allotted quotas. Eurovision director Martin Green described the demand as "phenomenal."
Ticket sales had opened on January 13, following the draw that determined the running order of participants in the two semi-finals. Fans were required to register online by December 18 to be eligible to purchase tickets. According to Austrian broadcaster ORF, prices range from around €15 (≈30 BGN) to €360 (≈705 BGN), with the highest-priced tickets granting access to the area directly in front of the stage for the final.
Thirty-five countries will compete in the contest this year. The first semi-final on May 12 will feature Georgia, Portugal, Croatia, Sweden, Finland, Moldova, Greece, Montenegro, Estonia, San Marino, Poland, Belgium, Lithuania, Serbia, and Israel. Bulgaria will perform in the second semi-final on May 14, alongside Armenia, Romania, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Albania, Denmark, Cyprus, Norway, Malta, Australia, Ukraine, and Latvia.
Bulgaria is returning to Eurovision after a three-year absence, marking its participation in the contest’s 70th edition in 2026. Bulgarian National Television (BNT) emphasized the significance of the comeback as a platform for showcasing local culture and artistic talent globally. “Eurovision is more than a contest, it’s a meeting point for cultures and stories,” said BNT Director General Emil Koshlukov. The broadcaster will soon begin selecting both the artist and the song to represent the country. Eurovision director Martin Green welcomed Bulgaria back, highlighting the contest’s enduring ability to unite audiences worldwide.
Germany, France, Italy, Great Britain, and host Austria automatically advance to the final on May 16 and do not need to participate in the semi-finals.
France is set to open a consulate in Greenland on February 6, a move the French foreign minister described as a clear political message amid renewed international attention on the Danish autonomous territory and repeated remarks by US President Donald Tru
European governments are pressing the European Union leadership to appoint a dedicated representative to lead negotiations with Russia aimed at resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine
European governments are urgently searching for a compromise over Greenland that would allow U.S. President Donald Trump to present a political win at home, without triggering a crisis that could unravel NATO and the broader European security architecture
Greenland’s government has firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated statements about acquiring the Arctic island, saying it “cannot under any circumstances accept” any attempt by Washington to take control.
Bulgarian grain producers are preparing to join Europe-wide protests against the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, which is scheduled to be officially signed on January 17
Nearly all Bulgarian exports to Mercosur countries are set to benefit from the EU trade agreement approved on Friday, according to European Commission data. The pact, the largest in EU history, covers Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence