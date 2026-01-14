EU Eyes Special Representative for Talks with Russia Amid Fear of U.S. Deal

European governments are pressing the European Union leadership to appoint a dedicated representative to lead negotiations with Russia aimed at resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine. Officials fear that if the EU does not act, Washington may negotiate directly with Moscow without European input, according to Politico, citing diplomats and European sources.

France and Italy are among the strongest proponents of this initiative, receiving backing from the European Commission as well as several other member states. However, discussions are still ongoing over the exact duties and powers of the proposed negotiator. Additional questions remain, such as whether the representative would act solely on behalf of the EU or also speak for a wider “coalition of the willing,” potentially including the United Kingdom and other allies.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has been mentioned by four diplomats as a possible candidate to represent Europe in talks with both Washington and Moscow. The debate over the appointment comes amid growing calls from European leaders for direct engagement with Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have both emphasized the importance of Europe participating in any dialogue, particularly in light of bilateral discussions between the U.S. and Russia. A French official noted that while expectations are measured regarding what can be achieved, some European capitals increasingly recognize the strategic value of being involved in the negotiations.

On December 19, Macron stated that resuming dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be “useful” and urged Europe to find ways to engage in the coming weeks. The Kremlin indicated that Putin is open to talks with Macron, and the French administration said it would determine the best approach in the days ahead. Earlier this year, Meloni called for Europe to begin negotiations with Russia, stressing that such efforts would require a unified position among EU member states.