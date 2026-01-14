EU Eyes Special Representative for Talks with Russia Amid Fear of U.S. Deal

World » EU | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 11:01
Bulgaria: EU Eyes Special Representative for Talks with Russia Amid Fear of U.S. Deal Alexander Stubb

European governments are pressing the European Union leadership to appoint a dedicated representative to lead negotiations with Russia aimed at resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine. Officials fear that if the EU does not act, Washington may negotiate directly with Moscow without European input, according to Politico, citing diplomats and European sources.

France and Italy are among the strongest proponents of this initiative, receiving backing from the European Commission as well as several other member states. However, discussions are still ongoing over the exact duties and powers of the proposed negotiator. Additional questions remain, such as whether the representative would act solely on behalf of the EU or also speak for a wider “coalition of the willing,” potentially including the United Kingdom and other allies.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has been mentioned by four diplomats as a possible candidate to represent Europe in talks with both Washington and Moscow. The debate over the appointment comes amid growing calls from European leaders for direct engagement with Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have both emphasized the importance of Europe participating in any dialogue, particularly in light of bilateral discussions between the U.S. and Russia. A French official noted that while expectations are measured regarding what can be achieved, some European capitals increasingly recognize the strategic value of being involved in the negotiations.

On December 19, Macron stated that resuming dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be “useful” and urged Europe to find ways to engage in the coming weeks. The Kremlin indicated that Putin is open to talks with Macron, and the French administration said it would determine the best approach in the days ahead. Earlier this year, Meloni called for Europe to begin negotiations with Russia, stressing that such efforts would require a unified position among EU member states.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Russia, war, Ukraine

Related Articles:

MP Sparks Outrage: Bulgaria Should Annex Southern Bessarabia from Ukraine

The new political season in Bulgaria began with a striking and controversial proposal from the leader of the pro-Russian anti-EU party "Revival," Kostadin Kostadinov.

Politics | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 16:54

Trump Unleashed: One Year, Almost as Many Airstrikes as Biden in Four Years

During the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency, the United States has conducted nearly the same number of airstrikes as it did throughout the entire four-year term of his predecessor, Joe Biden

World | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 14:08

Ukraine: Tymoshenko, Veteran Opposition Leader, Faces Corruption Allegations

Ukraine’s anti-corruption authorities have reportedly served Yuliia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna parliamentary faction, with a notice of suspicion, according to sources cited by Ukrainska Pravda

World » Ukraine | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 11:31

Bulgaria Among Main EU Hosts for Over 4 Million Ukrainians under Temporary Protection

As of November 30, 2025, over 4.3 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine were under temporary protection across the European Union, according to Eurostat

Society | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 14:20

Bulgarian Farmers to Protest EU-Mercosur Deal

Bulgarian grain producers are preparing to join Europe-wide protests against the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, which is scheduled to be officially signed on January 17

World » EU | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 12:05

Russia Pounds Eastern and Central Ukraine, Killing Nova Poshta Staff and Damaging Energy Infrastructure

Russian forces carried out a large-scale combined missile and drone attack across several regions of Ukraine on the night of January 12–13, with Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts among the hardest hit, while emergency power outages were introduced in Kyi

World » Ukraine | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 10:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

France Opens Greenland Consulate Amid Trump’s Takeover Threats

France is set to open a consulate in Greenland on February 6, a move the French foreign minister described as a clear political message amid renewed international attention on the Danish autonomous territory and repeated remarks by US President Donald Tru

World » EU | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 15:33

Eurovision 2026 Fever: All 90,000 Vienna Tickets Gone, Bulgaria Back on Stage

All 90,000 tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest final in Vienna sold out within an hour, organizers confirmed

World » EU | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 14:10

EU Seeks Deal to Defuse Trump’s Greenland Ambitions and Protect NATO

European governments are urgently searching for a compromise over Greenland that would allow U.S. President Donald Trump to present a political win at home, without triggering a crisis that could unravel NATO and the broader European security architecture

World » EU | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 09:03

Europe Pushes Back as Trump Signals Desire to Control Greenland

Greenland’s government has firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated statements about acquiring the Arctic island, saying it “cannot under any circumstances accept” any attempt by Washington to take control.

World » EU | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 12:21

Bulgarian Farmers to Protest EU-Mercosur Deal

Bulgarian grain producers are preparing to join Europe-wide protests against the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, which is scheduled to be officially signed on January 17

World » EU | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 12:05

Historic Mercosur Agreement Opens Doors for Bulgarian Goods and Services

Nearly all Bulgarian exports to Mercosur countries are set to benefit from the EU trade agreement approved on Friday, according to European Commission data. The pact, the largest in EU history, covers Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

World » EU | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 13:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria