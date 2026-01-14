Bulgaria: As Expected WCC-DB Returns Second Government Mandate, Demands Full Machine Voting in March Elections

Politics | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 10:22
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: As Expected WCC-DB Returns Second Government Mandate, Demands Full Machine Voting in March Elections

Nadezhda Yordanova formally accepted the second mandate to form a government from President Rumen Radev on behalf of the parliamentary group "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and immediately returned it unfulfilled. She explained that in the current 51st National Assembly, there is no realistic path to create a reformist majority capable of dismantling what she described as the “captured state” model, and that public demands for fair and transparent elections must take priority. Yordanova emphasized the insistence on 100% machine voting in upcoming elections, calling on citizens to participate in a protest at Independence Square later in the day to oppose attempts to replace machine voting with scanning devices being prepared in the Legal Committee.

President Radev handed over the mandate to WCC-DB following the return of the first mandate by GERB. He noted that the refusal to form a government narrows the options within the 51st parliament, highlighting that the main question now is not when elections will be held, but how they can be made trustworthy. He urged party leaders to adhere to the Constitutional Court’s guidance from March 13, 2018, and to undertake the necessary legal changes to increase public confidence in the voting process.

The mandate procedure comes after the resignation of Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government, formed by GERB in coalition with BSP and TISP, supported by Ahmed Dogan's Alliance for Rights and Freedoms. This followed widespread protests initially triggered by the 2026 Draft State Budget, which expanded into broader anti-government demonstrations. Radev’s consultations with parliamentary parties from December 15 to 19, 2025, confirmed that early elections are inevitable and that revisions to electoral law, including full machine voting, are a central demand from opposition parties.

With GERB and WCC-DB returning their mandates unfulfilled, the presidency must now determine which party receives the third exploratory mandate and how long it will take for it to be returned, as the Constitution allows. If a caretaker government is required, the president will follow the constitutional “house book” list of potential candidates, starting with the Speaker of the National Assembly Raya Nazaryan, followed by the governor of the Bulgarian National Bank Dimitar Radev, his deputy Andrey Gyurov (who has been removed from the BNB governing board due to anti-corruption proceedings), and the chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Dimitar Glavchev. Other potential candidates include the Ombudswoman Velislava Delcheva and her deputy Maria Filipova, though Nazaryan and Dimitar Radev have already publicly declined the caretaker role.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mandate, government, Bulgaria, Radev, WCC-DB

Related Articles:

Bulgarian National Bank Projects Stronger Domestic Growth Through 2027

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has updated its GDP growth forecast for Bulgaria for the 2025–2027 period, showing a more optimistic outlook than its June 2025 projections.

Business » Finance | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Ministry of Interior Strengthens Technical Fleet with New Vehicles Amid Pending SUV Contract

The Ministry of Interior has strengthened its technical fleet with the delivery of 30 new light-duty vehicles, commonly referred to as “banicharki,” intended for the maintenance and servicing of siren systems across regional and municipal structures

Society | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Consumer Protection Commission Reports Surge in Complaints After Euro Adoption

Just two weeks after Bulgaria officially adopted the euro, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) is handling an unprecedented volume of consumer reports.

Society | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 08:41

Sunny Thursday Ahead with Gusty Winds Across Bulgaria

On Thursday, Bulgaria will enjoy mostly sunny weather, though clouds are expected to increase from the northeast as the day progresses, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Society » Environment | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 17:02

Bulgaria Considers Soft Drink Tax in Bold Move Against Childhood Obesity

Health experts in Bulgaria are advocating for the introduction of a tax on sweetened soft drinks as part of a broader effort to curb non-communicable diseases.

Society » Health | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 17:00

MP Sparks Outrage: Bulgaria Should Annex Southern Bessarabia from Ukraine

The new political season in Bulgaria began with a striking and controversial proposal from the leader of the pro-Russian anti-EU party "Revival," Kostadin Kostadinov.

Politics | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 16:54
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

MP Sparks Outrage: Bulgaria Should Annex Southern Bessarabia from Ukraine

The new political season in Bulgaria began with a striking and controversial proposal from the leader of the pro-Russian anti-EU party "Revival," Kostadin Kostadinov.

Politics | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 16:54

Free but Priceless: Bulgaria to Receive Seven New Minehunters

Bulgaria has finalized a contract to acquire seven minehunter ships, marking a significant step in modernizing the country’s naval capabilities. The announcement came after a government meeting, with outgoing Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov confirming t

Politics » Defense | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 16:35

Scandalous Turn in Parliament: MPs Keep State Security for Peevski and Borissov, Opposition Sounds Alarm

Bulgaria’s National Assembly on Wednesday rejected a bill that would have removed National Security Service (NSS) security from members of parliament.

Politics | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 16:18

Bulgaria: Maximum Election Fraud? Revival and WCC-DB Warn Against Rushed Machines

Following the return of the second exploratory mandate by “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) to President Rumen Radev, former Finance Minister Asen Vassilev commented on the ongoing debate over changes to Bulgaria’s Electoral Code

Politics | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 12:03

Bulgaria: Protest for the Return of the Lev Marks MPs’ First Working Day at Parliament

A demonstration calling for the restoration of the Bulgarian lev took place outside the National Assembly on the first working day of MPs for the year, coinciding with the political process of the president handing over the second mandate to form a govern

Politics | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 10:10

Bulgaria: Political Forces Demand Voting Machine Transparency as Central Electoral Commission Says No

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) voted 12 to 2 against a proposal from MPs Ivaylo Mirchev and Bozhidar Bojanov (WCC-DB) to organize a public inspection of voting machines. The request aimed to address concerns raised by political parties and civil o

Politics | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 16:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria