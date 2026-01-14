Trump Unleashed: One Year, Almost as Many Airstrikes as Biden in Four Years

January 14, 2026, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Trump Unleashed: One Year, Almost as Many Airstrikes as Biden in Four Years

During the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency, the United States has conducted nearly the same number of airstrikes as it did throughout the entire four-year term of his predecessor, Joe Biden. This conclusion is based on data compiled by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), an independent non-governmental organization headquartered in the United States.

According to ACLED’s figures, U.S. forces have carried out 672 airstrikes since Trump assumed office on January 20 last year. The most recent strikes were recorded on January 3 during an operation linked to the attempted detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

By comparison, during Joe Biden’s four years in office, the United States conducted a total of 694 airstrikes. ACLED’s data also shows that Trump has already exceeded Biden in the number of unilateral U.S. military strikes, with 587 such actions under the current administration versus 494 during Biden’s presidency.

Most of the air operations carried out over the past year have been concentrated in a limited number of regions. More than 70 percent of the strikes ordered under Trump targeted Houthi forces in Yemen, while close to one fifth were directed against Islamist groups operating in Somalia.

Beyond these areas, U.S. airstrikes have also been reported in Nigeria, Syria, Iraq, and Iran. Since September, Washington has additionally launched a sustained campaign against vessels believed to be linked to drug trafficking networks in both the Caribbean and the Pacific. ACLED estimates that these military actions have resulted in more than 1,000 deaths, including civilian casualties.

Tags: Trump, Biden, war, airstrikes

