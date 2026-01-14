Bulgaria: Protest for the Return of the Lev Marks MPs’ First Working Day at Parliament

Politics | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 10:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Protest for the Return of the Lev Marks MPs’ First Working Day at Parliament @BulFoto

A demonstration calling for the restoration of the Bulgarian lev took place outside the National Assembly on the first working day of MPs for the year, coinciding with the political process of the president handing over the second mandate to form a government.

Supporters of the “National Unity” movement, led by Rosen Milenov, gathered at the main entrance of parliament, according to BulFoto. Ahead of the opening of the new plenary sitting, protesters waited for lawmakers to arrive, demanding that the national currency be reinstated.

Inside the chamber, the initial item on the agenda is a proposal to revoke the National Security Service protection currently provided to members of parliament.

The parliamentary agenda for the first working day of MPs in 2026 also places strong emphasis on amendments to the Electoral Code. Lawmakers are expected to focus on proposed changes to voting rules and election procedures.

The Legal Affairs Committee is set to review at first reading amendments submitted at the end of last year by the WCC-DB coalition. These proposals envision a shift to entirely machine-based voting. According to the explanatory notes, the aim is to significantly cut the number of invalid ballots and reduce errors in election documentation.

Supporters of the changes argue that full machine voting would improve transparency in the electoral process and ensure quicker and more accurate reporting of results.

Other parliamentary groups have also put forward their own proposals. The Revival party has called for 100 percent machine voting combined with a complete control count of printed machine receipts in future elections. There Is Such a People (TISP) has proposed the use of new-generation voting machines, claiming there is a realistic chance they could be delivered ahead of the next vote, expected at the end of March.

At the same time, the Legal Affairs Committee is preparing to move ahead with second-reading debates. A consolidated bill has been drafted, merging proposals from Revival, TISP, BSP, Democratic Bulgaria, and We Continue the Change, reflecting overlapping positions on electoral reforms.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, lev, euro

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Handling Euro Introduction Better Than Croatia as Leva Withdrawal Accelerates

|

Bulgaria: Nearly Half of Lev Currency Already Withdrawn as Euro Transition Progresses

|

Bulgaria Two Weeks into the Euro: Minor Problems, Quick Fixes

|

Bulgaria: Damaged Euro Banknotes Cannot Be Exchanged or Used in Payments

|

Bulgaria: The Lev Exits Circulation, Enters Collector Circles

|

Bulgarian Economist: Euro Transition Exceeds Expectations

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

MP Sparks Outrage: Bulgaria Should Annex Southern Bessarabia from Ukraine

The new political season in Bulgaria began with a striking and controversial proposal from the leader of the pro-Russian anti-EU party "Revival," Kostadin Kostadinov.

Politics | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 16:54

Free but Priceless: Bulgaria to Receive Seven New Minehunters

Bulgaria has finalized a contract to acquire seven minehunter ships, marking a significant step in modernizing the country’s naval capabilities. The announcement came after a government meeting, with outgoing Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov confirming t

Politics » Defense | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 16:35

Scandalous Turn in Parliament: MPs Keep State Security for Peevski and Borissov, Opposition Sounds Alarm

Bulgaria’s National Assembly on Wednesday rejected a bill that would have removed National Security Service (NSS) security from members of parliament.

Politics | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 16:18

Bulgaria: Maximum Election Fraud? Revival and WCC-DB Warn Against Rushed Machines

Following the return of the second exploratory mandate by “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) to President Rumen Radev, former Finance Minister Asen Vassilev commented on the ongoing debate over changes to Bulgaria’s Electoral Code

Politics | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 12:03

Bulgaria: As Expected WCC-DB Returns Second Government Mandate, Demands Full Machine Voting in March Elections

Nadezhda Yordanova formally accepted the second mandate to form a government from President Rumen Radev on behalf of the parliamentary group "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and immediately returned it unfulfilled

Politics | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 10:22

Bulgaria: Political Forces Demand Voting Machine Transparency as Central Electoral Commission Says No

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) voted 12 to 2 against a proposal from MPs Ivaylo Mirchev and Bozhidar Bojanov (WCC-DB) to organize a public inspection of voting machines. The request aimed to address concerns raised by political parties and civil o

Politics | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 16:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria