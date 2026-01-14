Bulgaria: Protest for the Return of the Lev Marks MPs’ First Working Day at Parliament
A demonstration calling for the restoration of the Bulgarian lev took place outside the National Assembly on the first working day of MPs for the year, coinciding with the political process of the president handing over the second mandate to form a government.
Supporters of the “National Unity” movement, led by Rosen Milenov, gathered at the main entrance of parliament, according to BulFoto. Ahead of the opening of the new plenary sitting, protesters waited for lawmakers to arrive, demanding that the national currency be reinstated.
Inside the chamber, the initial item on the agenda is a proposal to revoke the National Security Service protection currently provided to members of parliament.
The parliamentary agenda for the first working day of MPs in 2026 also places strong emphasis on amendments to the Electoral Code. Lawmakers are expected to focus on proposed changes to voting rules and election procedures.
The Legal Affairs Committee is set to review at first reading amendments submitted at the end of last year by the WCC-DB coalition. These proposals envision a shift to entirely machine-based voting. According to the explanatory notes, the aim is to significantly cut the number of invalid ballots and reduce errors in election documentation.
Supporters of the changes argue that full machine voting would improve transparency in the electoral process and ensure quicker and more accurate reporting of results.
Other parliamentary groups have also put forward their own proposals. The Revival party has called for 100 percent machine voting combined with a complete control count of printed machine receipts in future elections. There Is Such a People (TISP) has proposed the use of new-generation voting machines, claiming there is a realistic chance they could be delivered ahead of the next vote, expected at the end of March.
At the same time, the Legal Affairs Committee is preparing to move ahead with second-reading debates. A consolidated bill has been drafted, merging proposals from Revival, TISP, BSP, Democratic Bulgaria, and We Continue the Change, reflecting overlapping positions on electoral reforms.
