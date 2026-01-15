Bulgaria Handling Euro Introduction Better Than Croatia as Leva Withdrawal Accelerates

Business » FINANCE | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 09:00
The process surrounding Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is unfolding smoothly and compares favorably with similar experiences in other countries, including Croatia, according to Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets and head of the Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism. Speaking to bTV, he said the system has proven resilient and key risks have already been overcome.

Ivanov noted that the main challenge at the outset was public anxiety linked to the introduction of the euro. This phase, however, has largely passed. In his words, many citizens have now seen that dramatic fears did not materialize and that neither the state nor the economy collapsed as some had predicted. Despite lingering rumors about the eurozone’s future or a return to the lev, the market has stabilized, largely thanks to the functioning of the trading system and the role played by large retailers, who absorbed much of the initial pressure.

According to Ivanov, between 7% and 8% of inspected cases involve breaches of the Euro Adoption Act, most often related to incorrect currency conversion. As pensions and wages are paid out, euro banknotes are expected to be fully sufficient. From February 1, small retail outlets will no longer be allowed to give change in levs, a practice that in some cases has been deliberate. The complete withdrawal of the national currency from circulation is anticipated by March.

Ivanov also commented on enforcement, pointing out that sanctions are significant enough to act as a deterrent. He gave the example of a fine of 5,000 leva, equivalent to roughly 2,556 euros, noting that such penalties outweigh any short-term gains from improper pricing or violations, making them commercially unjustifiable.

Reports of irregularities linked to the euro have already exceeded 20,000, Ivanov said, adding that oversight remains active. He reminded the public that commercial banks will continue exchanging levs into euros until June 30, while the Bulgarian National Bank will do so without any time limit.

In terms of prices, Ivanov stressed that there has been no dramatic change in everyday costs. The value of the standard consumer basket remains stable, at around 51 to 52 euros, reinforcing his view that fears of sharp price shocks have not been borne out in practice.

Tags: Bulgaria, euro, Croatia, transition

