Bulgaria Weather January 14: Foggy Mornings, Cloudier East, Calm Black Sea Winds

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 17:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Weather January 14: Foggy Mornings, Cloudier East, Calm Black Sea Winds @Pixabay

Bulgaria weather forecast for Wednesday, January 14, predicts varied conditions across the country, with fog lingering around the Danube and cloudier skies over central and eastern regions. Visibility will remain limited along the Danube for much of the day, while winds will generally be light.

Morning temperatures will range from minus 6° to minus 1° in most areas, dipping lower in locations with snow cover. Sofia is expected to see a low of around minus 2°. Daytime highs will mostly reach between 5° and 10°, with northeastern regions remaining cooler. The capital should see a maximum of approximately 8°.

Mountainous areas will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, though clouds will be more persistent in the eastern massifs. A strong north-westerly wind will blow over higher elevations, reaching stormy intensity in some places. Temperatures at 1,200 meters are expected to peak near 6°, while at 2,000 meters the maximum will be around 0°.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will vary between clear and cloudy, with the southern coast experiencing more consistent cloud cover. Winds will be light and predominantly westerly, calming further by afternoon. Daytime highs along the coast will range from 3° to 7°, with sea water temperatures holding at 8°-10°. The sea state will be mild, with waves reaching about 2 bales.

In the northern parts of the Balkans, fog and cloudiness will dominate, with little chance of precipitation, while southern areas of the peninsula will see mostly sunny conditions.

