Bulgaria: Political Forces Demand Voting Machine Transparency as Central Electoral Commission Says No

Politics | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 16:42
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Political Forces Demand Voting Machine Transparency as Central Electoral Commission Says No @novinite.com

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) voted 12 to 2 against a proposal from MPs Ivaylo Mirchev and Bozhidar Bojanov (WCC-DB) to organize a public inspection of voting machines. The request aimed to address concerns raised by political parties and civil organizations about the security and integrity of machine-based voting. Committee member Lyubomir Georgiev reported the submission and explained that the MPs argued the public test was the only way to dispel widespread speculation and prove the devices could not be manipulated.

Georgiev supported the proposal, but it was ultimately rejected. Krasimir Tsipov stated the motion lacked any specific procedural framework or legal basis under current legislation. Elka Stoyanova added that her opposition stemmed from adherence to the powers defined in the Electoral Code, emphasizing that the CEC cannot act without a clear legal foundation.

Bozhidar Bojanov, one of the MPs behind the request, insisted that any claims of manipulation should be substantiated by experts. He stressed that “Yes, Bulgaria” (part of WCC-DB) had called for open testing of the machines, involving Bulgarian and international specialists and all political forces questioning the reliability of the devices.

Meanwhile, TISP deputy chairman Stanislav Balabanov said his party supports full machine voting, but not with the current machines. He proposed the introduction of scanning devices for ballot processing, which could be gradually integrated into polling stations. Balabanov highlighted TISP’s legislative efforts to clean electoral rolls from “dead souls” and said the WCC-DB had aligned with these reforms. He acknowledged the machines are owned by an American company and noted that similar systems are used in the United States. Balabanov confirmed funding for potential upgrades would be secured during parliamentary debates, describing it as an investment in democratic integrity and a way to prevent manipulation.

Revival MP Petar Petrov reiterated his party’s call for fully machine-based elections with the complete elimination of paper ballots. He criticized the reintroduction of paper voting in 2023 by GERB, BSP, and DPS, citing widespread abuses such as ballot fraud and manipulation. Petrov stressed that scanning devices or partial solutions are insufficient and proposed additional measures to increase transparency, including public video recording of vote counting, arranging parties alphabetically on ballots, and expanding the number of observers at the RIC and OIC levels. However, he ruled out the possibility that the president would grant Revival the third mandate to form a government.

The Legal Committee is scheduled to review a general bill comprising 90 paragraphs, which incorporates proposals from various parties including TISP and Revival. Discussions are expected to cover machine voting, ballot scanning, and other electoral reforms, although Petrov warned that introducing such changes less than two months before elections is technically challenging and potentially unfeasible.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, voting, machines

Related Articles:

Faster Access to EU Support: Bulgarian Companies to Receive Development Funds Quicker

Bulgarian companies seeking support for development and modernization will receive European funds significantly faster, thanks to recent measures by the Ministry of Innovation and Growth (MIG).

Business | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Nearly Half of Lev Currency Already Withdrawn as Euro Transition Progresses

The process of converting Bulgarian levs to euros continues smoothly, with 48.3% of the national currency already withdrawn from circulation

Business » Finance | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Weather January 14: Foggy Mornings, Cloudier East, Calm Black Sea Winds

Bulgaria weather forecast for Wednesday, January 14, predicts varied conditions across the country, with fog lingering around the Danube and cloudier skies over central and eastern regions.

Society » Environment | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 17:02

Bulgaria Two Weeks into the Euro: Minor Problems, Quick Fixes

Bulgaria has now been part of the eurozone for nearly two weeks, with the euro officially replacing the lev as the country’s currency from January 1, 2026

Society | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 16:11

Bulgaria to Receive First Stryker Armored Vehicles in February

The initial batch of Stryker armored vehicles is scheduled to be shipped from the United States to Bulgaria in February, with delivery directed to the Terem-Ivaylo military plant in Veliko Tarnovo

Politics » Defense | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 15:47

Bulgaria: Damaged Euro Banknotes Cannot Be Exchanged or Used in Payments

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has clarified that euro banknotes that are scratched, intentionally damaged, or otherwise defaced cannot be reimbursed and should not be accepted in transactions

Society | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 15:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Peevski and Borissov Target Mayor Terziev as Sofia’s Garbage Crisis Triggers Daily Cleanup Reports

Political tensions escalated over the ongoing garbage crisis in Sofia, with senior figures from GERB, DPS-New Beginning, and TISP sharply criticizing Mayor Vasil Terziev, while the Metropolitan Municipality announced new measures aimed at transparency and

Politics | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 16:03

Bulgaria to Receive First Stryker Armored Vehicles in February

The initial batch of Stryker armored vehicles is scheduled to be shipped from the United States to Bulgaria in February, with delivery directed to the Terem-Ivaylo military plant in Veliko Tarnovo

Politics » Defense | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 15:47

Bulgarian Politician: 'North Macedonia Will Never Get to See the EU'

Slavi Trifonov, leader of the political party There Is Such a People (TISP), has reacted sharply to the vandalism against the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje, saying the incident reflects a long-standing hostile attitude toward Bulgaria in North Macedonia, wh

Politics | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 11:00

Bulgaria's Borissov Boasts Economic Achievements, Opposition Calls Out False Narratives

GERB leaderBoyko Borissov stated on Monday in a live Facebook broadcast that his parliamentary group “has absolute grounds to declare that it wants to continue governing.” He emphasized that, despite the challenges faced during their tenure, GERB remains

Politics | January 12, 2026, Monday // 13:45

Survey: GERB Leads If Elections in Bulgaria Were Held Today, Nearly One in Five Voters Undecided

If a parliamentary vote were held at this moment, GERB would again emerge as the leading political force in Bulgaria with 18.1 percent support. These are the findings of a nationally representative survey conducted by Market Links.

Politics | January 12, 2026, Monday // 11:38

Bulgaria: PM Zhelyazkov Returns Mandate to President Radev, Calls for March Elections

Outgoing Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov received a mandate from President Rumen Radev on Monday to form a new GERB-led government, but he immediately returned it unfulfilled, effectively completing the first stage in the post-resignation proced

Politics | January 12, 2026, Monday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria