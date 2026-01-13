Iran Crackdown: Thousands Feared Dead as Protests Crushed, Executions Imminent

Thousands of people are now feared to have lost their lives during Iran’s violent suppression of weeks-long anti-government protests, as the scale of the crackdown becomes clearer despite severe restrictions on information coming out of the country. Iranians who have managed to make their first calls abroad in days have described widespread destruction, heavy use of force and scenes of death in multiple cities.

An Iranian security official has told Reuters that the death toll could be around 2,000 people, including members of the security forces. Other estimates vary, with human rights organisations reporting hundreds confirmed dead so far and warning that the real figure is likely far higher. BBC Persian correspondent Jiyar Gol said he was confident that those killed number in the thousands, describing the violence as unprecedented even by the standards of previous crackdowns. The UN’s human rights office has said its own sources indicate hundreds killed and thousands arrested.

Among the most alarming reports is the case of Erfan Soltani, a 26 year old protester detained last Thursday. The Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights says his family has been told he will be executed tomorrow, without any information provided about a trial or the charges against him. The group said it had never seen a death sentence carried out so quickly, describing the case as part of a broader effort by the authorities to intimidate society and suppress dissent.

Protests have continued for weeks, despite official claims that unrest has subsided. While Iranian state media reported that demonstrations calmed overnight, the BBC has received footage and testimonies suggesting protests persisted in several locations. In cities such as Rasht, residents described streets burned and heavily damaged, with one person saying the city was no longer recognisable. Witnesses told the BBC they saw security forces firing live ammunition directly at crowds, with people collapsing where they stood. Medical workers reported hospitals overwhelmed by the dead and injured.

The government says security forces brought the situation under control on Monday. State television aired images of pro-government rallies and funeral processions for members of the security services killed during the unrest. Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the country was prepared for any action, while officials blamed “terrorists” for part of the violence.

An ongoing internet blackout has made independent verification extremely difficult. Although some international phone calls have resumed, large parts of the country remain digitally isolated. The UN’s human rights office said internet shutdowns undermine freedom of expression and access to information and obstruct efforts to document human rights abuses. Iran is a signatory to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which guarantees freedoms including speech and assembly. Rights group Article 19 said blanket internet shutdowns fail to meet international legal standards of necessity and proportionality.

International pressure has intensified as details of the crackdown emerge. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the casualty figures as horrifying and condemned the excessive use of force and continued restrictions on freedoms. She said the European Union would swiftly propose additional sanctions against those responsible for repressing the protests, coordinating efforts with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the world was witnessing the final days and weeks of the Iranian regime, arguing that a government relying solely on violence to stay in power was effectively collapsing. At the same time, he acknowledged that not all Iranians oppose the authorities, pointing to large pro-government demonstrations.

In Washington, US President Donald Trump announced that any country continuing to do business with Iran would face a 25 percent tariff on trade with the United States. He said his national security team was expected to meet to discuss options, including military and covert measures, and confirmed he had already been briefed on possible scenarios. China, one of Iran’s key oil customers, responded by saying it would defend its national interests.

Despite the authorities’ claims of control, analysts note this is the third major wave of unrest to challenge Iran’s leadership in less than seven years. While the government may have quelled the protests for now, observers say each confrontation has weakened its grip further, with the full human cost of the latest crackdown still unknown due to the continued information blackout.

