Bulgaria to Receive First Stryker Armored Vehicles in February

The initial batch of Stryker armored vehicles is scheduled to be shipped from the United States to Bulgaria in February, with delivery directed to the Terem-Ivaylo military plant in Veliko Tarnovo. Under the signed contract, Bulgaria is to receive a total of 198 Stryker vehicles. The information was announced by outgoing Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov during an on-site inspection of the plant’s readiness.

Zapryanov said the Veliko Tarnovo facility is fully prepared to begin assembly operations. The site includes renovated infrastructure, three newly built production halls, and trained personnel ready to carry out the work. In addition, the plant will host a service and support center of the US company Harris, which will provide maintenance for military radio communication systems.

The minister stressed that Bulgaria’s defense modernization extends beyond the Stryker program. Significant progress has also been made on the F-16 project, including the delivery preparations for the first eight aircraft and extensive infrastructure upgrades at the Graf Ignatievo air base, enabling the country to receive the fighters. According to Zapryanov, the training pipeline is also advancing, with a total of 32 pilots expected to be prepared.

Zapryanov noted that contracts related to the Stryker vehicles are already in force and that preparations of the relevant military units and infrastructure are ongoing. For the first time, the armed forces have managed to address long-standing staffing gaps, filling positions for approximately 1,200 to 1,300 personnel.

The outgoing defense minister added that Bulgarian pilots are already flying the F-16 independently. He expects the aircraft to begin performing their first combat duties toward the end of next year, marking another key step in the modernization of Bulgaria’s armed forces.