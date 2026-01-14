Faster Access to EU Support: Bulgarian Companies to Receive Development Funds Quicker

Bulgaria: Consumer Protection Commission Reports Surge in Complaints After Euro Adoption
Just two weeks after Bulgaria officially adopted the euro, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) is handling an unprecedented volume of consumer reports.
Bulgarian companies seeking support for development and modernization will receive European funds significantly faster, thanks to recent measures by the Ministry of Innovation and Growth (MIG). The ministry has focused on reducing the administrative burden for businesses applying for financial assistance, streamlining processes to make funding more accessible.
Over the past months, MIG has gradually introduced digital tools and simplifications that shorten the full cycle of support, from submitting applications and evaluating project proposals to negotiating contracts, receiving funds, and reporting on completed projects. These measures are designed to cut the overall processing time up to three times.
Simplified cost procedures, including unit costs, flat rates, and lump-sum options, have also been implemented to reduce complexity. During evaluation and negotiation, checks are carried out automatically whenever possible, and some criteria are assessed through automated systems to accelerate processing.
To ensure transparency and awareness among businesses, MIG organizes targeted information campaigns, both online and in-person. Trainings provide practical guidance to companies implementing projects and receiving European funding, helping them navigate the new, faster procedures effectively.
Bulgaria is set to take an active role in oil and gas exploration in the Black Sea, joining forces with international energy companies OMV and NewMed, outgoing Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov announced
The process surrounding Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is unfolding smoothly and compares favorably with similar experiences in other countries
The process of converting Bulgarian levs to euros continues smoothly, with 48.3% of the national currency already withdrawn from circulation
As Bulgaria phases out the lev at the end of January, the numismatic market is already responding to the change, though not all coins are attracting attention.
In Sofia, panel apartments continue to play a significant role in the housing market, making up more than a third of all property transactions in 2025
The shift to the euro in Bulgaria is proceeding more smoothly than many anticipated, according to Petar Ganev, senior economist at the Institute for Market Economics
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence