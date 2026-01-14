Faster Access to EU Support: Bulgarian Companies to Receive Development Funds Quicker

Bulgarian companies seeking support for development and modernization will receive European funds significantly faster, thanks to recent measures by the Ministry of Innovation and Growth (MIG). The ministry has focused on reducing the administrative burden for businesses applying for financial assistance, streamlining processes to make funding more accessible.

Over the past months, MIG has gradually introduced digital tools and simplifications that shorten the full cycle of support, from submitting applications and evaluating project proposals to negotiating contracts, receiving funds, and reporting on completed projects. These measures are designed to cut the overall processing time up to three times.

Simplified cost procedures, including unit costs, flat rates, and lump-sum options, have also been implemented to reduce complexity. During evaluation and negotiation, checks are carried out automatically whenever possible, and some criteria are assessed through automated systems to accelerate processing.

To ensure transparency and awareness among businesses, MIG organizes targeted information campaigns, both online and in-person. Trainings provide practical guidance to companies implementing projects and receiving European funding, helping them navigate the new, faster procedures effectively.

