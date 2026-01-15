Bulgaria: Nearly Half of Lev Currency Already Withdrawn as Euro Transition Progresses

Bulgarian National Bank Projects Stronger Domestic Growth Through 2027
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has updated its GDP growth forecast for Bulgaria for the 2025–2027 period, showing a more optimistic outlook than its June 2025 projections.
The process of converting Bulgarian levs to euros continues smoothly, with 48.3% of the national currency already withdrawn from circulation. To simplify the exchange process and prevent abuses, rules for converting levs in banks have been standardized. Citizens who are not clients of a given bank must present an ID when exchanging up to €5,000 (approximately 9,775 BGN). For larger sums, standard legislation applies, requiring a declaration of the origin of the funds, explained Valentin Ivanov, head of the Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism.
Ivanov noted that payment with bank cards is functioning without problems across the country, and earlier minor difficulties have already been resolved. Citizens and businesses are urged to secure euro banknotes and coins in advance, rather than waiting until the last day of dual circulation on January 31. From February 1 onward, all payments will be conducted exclusively in euros. Ivanov reassured the public that the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has sufficient reserves to exchange levs without limits, and post offices will continue to provide free exchanges until June 31.
The euro transition is progressing faster than anticipated. Ivanov said that by January 20, euro banknotes and coins will be fully available in circulation. Authorities are also monitoring potential price increases and irregularities: inspections in school cafeterias in Sofia revealed elevated food prices in five institutions, which were promptly corrected following intervention. Oversight continues in sectors including paid parking, courier services, and medical laboratories.
Between January 5 and 11, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) conducted 1,401 inspections, identifying 116 violations of the Law on the Prevention and Control of Money Laundering and issuing 12 penalties. A few isolated cases of counterfeit euro banknotes were discovered, and immediate action was taken. Merchants are advised to use specialized devices to detect counterfeit euros. Continuous inspections of businesses and financial institutions are ongoing to ensure compliance with the euro adoption rules.
The process surrounding Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is unfolding smoothly and compares favorably with similar experiences in other countries
