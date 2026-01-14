Flu Cases Surge in Bulgaria: Varna Schools Move Classes Online

Bulgaria is seeing a rise in flu cases, prompting discussions about expanding online learning in affected regions. Outgoing Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev stated that while a full flu epidemic has not yet been declared outside Varna, other areas may soon follow. He emphasized that distance learning is already functional in places like Varna, where the system has been tested, though he acknowledged it is not a complete replacement for classroom education. Valchev noted that technical issues, such as power outages, can hinder online learning, citing Ruse as an example where distance classes were not implemented due to electricity cuts. He also assured that teachers are able to assign term grades without disruption.

In Burgas, flu and acute respiratory infections are increasing, placing the region in a pre-epidemic phase. Health authorities report that the number of cases has surpassed 170 per 100,000 people. Dr. Petko Zhelyazkov of the Union of General Practitioners in Burgas explained that the flu is being driven by a new AH3N2 variant, which spreads faster than usual due to changes in its genetic structure that partially evade population immunity. He stressed that the absence of rapid flu tests complicates diagnosis and treatment. Doctors recommend that anyone showing flu symptoms, including sudden high fever, extreme fatigue, headaches, and chills, should stay home for at least 24 hours and seek medical care. Children are particularly affected this year, as their immune systems are less developed and they are often in crowded indoor settings.

Varna has become the first region in Bulgaria to officially declare a flu epidemic, effective January 14. The incidence in the region has reached 239 cases per 10,000 people. As part of temporary anti-epidemic measures, students will shift to online learning from January 14 to 20, while all extracurricular and sports activities are suspended. Visits to hospitals and social institutions are also restricted, with scheduled surgeries, preventive check-ups, immunizations for children, and women’s consultations temporarily postponed. Nurseries and kindergartens will remain open under increased medical supervision, with measures to prevent group mixing.

Valchev confirmed that more schools could adopt online learning if infections continue to rise in other areas, stressing the importance of flexibility and preparedness in responding to the epidemic. Health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, aiming to prevent wider outbreaks while maintaining education and essential services.