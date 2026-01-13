Europe Pushes Back as Trump Signals Desire to Control Greenland

World » EU | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 12:21
Bulgaria: Europe Pushes Back as Trump Signals Desire to Control Greenland

Greenland’s government has firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated statements about acquiring the Arctic island, saying it “cannot under any circumstances accept” any attempt by Washington to take control. The island, largely self-governing and part of the Kingdom of Denmark, is strategically located and rich in minerals. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the alliance is exploring ways to strengthen Arctic security, stressing that all members share an interest in protecting the region.

Trump has insisted that the United States must control Greenland, suggesting that military force could be an option. He argues that American oversight is necessary to counter potential threats from China and Russia. The U.S. president’s remarks have sparked concerns in both the European Union and NATO. Denmark has repeatedly emphasized that Greenland is not for sale, pointing out that a 1951 treaty already allows the U.S. to expand its military presence on the island. Greenland’s foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen are scheduled to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington to discuss the issue.

Greenlandic officials stressed that the island will remain part of Denmark and the NATO framework. The government stated that the ruling coalition sees Greenland as “forever part of the western defence alliance” and that all NATO members, including the United States, have a shared responsibility to protect it. Rutte noted that NATO is considering options such as new missions, equipment deployments, or exercises, but no concrete plans have been made yet. Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said there is “no reason” to think the U.S. intends to take unilateral military action, emphasizing the shared interest among NATO members in Arctic security.

The European Union has also weighed in. EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius warned that any U.S. military attempt to seize Greenland would effectively end NATO, as member states would be obliged under EU mutual assistance rules to support Denmark in the event of aggression. Kubilius noted that Article 42.7 of the EU treaty, which obliges mutual assistance, has only been invoked once before, in response to the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks. Questions remain over whether Greenland, outside the EU, would be fully covered without legal adjustments.

Diplomatic channels are active, with U.S. senators, including Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, scheduled to visit Copenhagen to meet the Danish parliament’s Greenland committee. Committee chair Aaja Chemnitz welcomed the engagement, noting the importance of correcting misinformation about the island. Meanwhile, former German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck suggested offering Greenland EU membership as a pragmatic response to U.S. interest, arguing that the region’s strategic significance has changed dramatically since it withdrew from the European Community in 1985.

China has also criticized the U.S. approach, emphasizing that the Arctic should be managed according to international law, with all nations allowed to conduct lawful activities. Chinese officials framed their presence in the region as promoting stability and sustainable development.

The broader context reflects Greenland’s geostrategic importance as the Arctic opens up and global powers compete for influence. While Trump has repeatedly signaled interest in Greenland for U.S. security and economic purposes, European and Greenlandic authorities insist that the island will remain part of Denmark, defended within NATO, and safeguarded through diplomatic channels. The coming meetings between Danish and U.S. officials are expected to clarify and reinforce these commitments.

Further reading: Trump's Greenland Gambit Could Trigger the Next Nuclear Arms Race

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Trump, Greenland, Germany

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Receive First Stryker Armored Vehicles in February

The initial batch of Stryker armored vehicles is scheduled to be shipped from the United States to Bulgaria in February, with delivery directed to the Terem-Ivaylo military plant in Veliko Tarnovo

Politics » Defense | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 15:47

Any Nation Trading with Iran Will Face Heavy US Tariffs, Trump Warns

US President Donald Trump has declared that any country conducting business with Iran will face a 25% tariff on trade with the United States

World | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 11:10

Venezuela Sends 50 Million Barrels of Oil to US Following Trump Executive Order

US President Donald Trump provided an update on Venezuela’s oil shipments during a press briefing aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

World | January 12, 2026, Monday // 11:15

Trump-Fed Conflict Sparks Market Volatility, Dollar Weakens

U.S. financial markets reacted nervously on Monday as the escalating feud between President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell intensified.

World | January 12, 2026, Monday // 11:05

Hundreds Killed in Iran Protests, Trump Threatens Force While Tehran Signals Talks

US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that Iran had contacted him expressing a desire “to negotiate” following his repeated warnings of potential military intervention should the Iranian government continue killing protesters.

World | January 12, 2026, Monday // 10:11

Trump's Greenland Gambit Could Trigger the Next Nuclear Arms Race

Donald Trump's renewed interest in acquiring Greenland has evolved from what many dismissed as an eccentric fixation into a genuine geopolitical crisis that threatens to fundamentally reshape transatlantic relations and global security architecture

Novinite Insider » Opinions | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 13:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgarian Farmers to Protest EU-Mercosur Deal

Bulgarian grain producers are preparing to join Europe-wide protests against the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, which is scheduled to be officially signed on January 17

World » EU | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 12:05

Historic Mercosur Agreement Opens Doors for Bulgarian Goods and Services

Nearly all Bulgarian exports to Mercosur countries are set to benefit from the EU trade agreement approved on Friday, according to European Commission data. The pact, the largest in EU history, covers Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

World » EU | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 13:20

EU Clears Historic Mercosur Deal, Reshaping Global Trade

EU member states have given political approval for the long-delayed free trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc, clearing a key procedural hurdle after more than two decades of negotiations.

World » EU | January 9, 2026, Friday // 16:16

Macron Warns US Is 'Turning Away' from Allies Amid Greenland Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the United States for moving away from its traditional alliances and undermining multilateral institutions in a speech to French ambassadors on Thursday

World » EU | January 9, 2026, Friday // 10:05

Vance Warns Europe: Take Trump Seriously or Greenland Could Be at Risk

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday sharply criticized Europe for not adequately safeguarding Greenland against Russian and Chinese influence. Speaking at the White House, Vance urged European leaders to “take the president of the United States serious

World » EU | January 9, 2026, Friday // 09:54

Bulgaria’s Unemployment Falls to 3.5% in November, Eurozone Hits Seven-Month Low

In November 2025, the unemployment rate across the eurozone dropped to 6.3%, marking a seven-month low and edging close to the historic record of 6.2% recorded shortly before the euro’s introduction in January 1999

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 16:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria