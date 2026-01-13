Europe Pushes Back as Trump Signals Desire to Control Greenland

Greenland’s government has firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated statements about acquiring the Arctic island, saying it “cannot under any circumstances accept” any attempt by Washington to take control. The island, largely self-governing and part of the Kingdom of Denmark, is strategically located and rich in minerals. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the alliance is exploring ways to strengthen Arctic security, stressing that all members share an interest in protecting the region.

Trump has insisted that the United States must control Greenland, suggesting that military force could be an option. He argues that American oversight is necessary to counter potential threats from China and Russia. The U.S. president’s remarks have sparked concerns in both the European Union and NATO. Denmark has repeatedly emphasized that Greenland is not for sale, pointing out that a 1951 treaty already allows the U.S. to expand its military presence on the island. Greenland’s foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen are scheduled to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington to discuss the issue.

Greenlandic officials stressed that the island will remain part of Denmark and the NATO framework. The government stated that the ruling coalition sees Greenland as “forever part of the western defence alliance” and that all NATO members, including the United States, have a shared responsibility to protect it. Rutte noted that NATO is considering options such as new missions, equipment deployments, or exercises, but no concrete plans have been made yet. Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said there is “no reason” to think the U.S. intends to take unilateral military action, emphasizing the shared interest among NATO members in Arctic security.

The European Union has also weighed in. EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius warned that any U.S. military attempt to seize Greenland would effectively end NATO, as member states would be obliged under EU mutual assistance rules to support Denmark in the event of aggression. Kubilius noted that Article 42.7 of the EU treaty, which obliges mutual assistance, has only been invoked once before, in response to the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks. Questions remain over whether Greenland, outside the EU, would be fully covered without legal adjustments.

Diplomatic channels are active, with U.S. senators, including Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, scheduled to visit Copenhagen to meet the Danish parliament’s Greenland committee. Committee chair Aaja Chemnitz welcomed the engagement, noting the importance of correcting misinformation about the island. Meanwhile, former German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck suggested offering Greenland EU membership as a pragmatic response to U.S. interest, arguing that the region’s strategic significance has changed dramatically since it withdrew from the European Community in 1985.

China has also criticized the U.S. approach, emphasizing that the Arctic should be managed according to international law, with all nations allowed to conduct lawful activities. Chinese officials framed their presence in the region as promoting stability and sustainable development.

The broader context reflects Greenland’s geostrategic importance as the Arctic opens up and global powers compete for influence. While Trump has repeatedly signaled interest in Greenland for U.S. security and economic purposes, European and Greenlandic authorities insist that the island will remain part of Denmark, defended within NATO, and safeguarded through diplomatic channels. The coming meetings between Danish and U.S. officials are expected to clarify and reinforce these commitments.

