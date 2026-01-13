Bulgarian Farmers to Protest EU-Mercosur Deal

Bulgarian grain producers are preparing to join Europe-wide protests against the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, which is scheduled to be officially signed on January 17. The deal, which establishes a free trade zone between the European Union and South American countries, includes only a small share of agricultural products, accounting for roughly 6% of the agreement. Within that, beef - a key concern for livestock farmers - represents just 1.2%, according to Bulgarian MEP Iliya Lazarov.

Lazarov emphasized that Ukraine’s grain production exceeds that of South America by five to six times, and he noted that the compensation measures planned for European farmers are adequate to address potential losses.

Ilia Prodanov, Chairman of the National Grain Producers Association and the Bulgarian Agrarian Chamber, confirmed that Bulgarian farmers will participate in the European agricultural protest on January 20 in Strasbourg to voice their opposition to the signing of the EU-Mercosur partnership. The protest reflects ongoing concerns among European farmers about the impact of the deal on local agriculture, despite the relatively limited share of agricultural products in the agreement.

At the same time, the EU-Mercosur agreement is expected to bring significant benefits for Bulgarian exporters. Nearly all Bulgarian goods and services sent to Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay will enjoy reduced tariffs, with customs duties eliminated on 91% of products. Key sectors include chemicals and pharmaceuticals (€18 million in exports), machinery and equipment (€16.5 million), medical and optical instruments (€11 million), and food products (€13 million), many of which will see duties drop to zero. The deal also protects Bulgarian geographical indications such as rose oil and wines from the Danube Plain and Trakiyska Nizina, while opening new opportunities in services like telecommunications, tourism, transport, finance, digital commerce, and environmental services. Safeguard clauses are in place to limit sudden import surges of sensitive products such as beef, pork, and poultry, ensuring Bulgarian farmers are shielded from market shocks.