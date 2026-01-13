Bulgarian Farmers to Protest EU-Mercosur Deal

World » EU | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 12:05
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Farmers to Protest EU-Mercosur Deal

Bulgarian grain producers are preparing to join Europe-wide protests against the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, which is scheduled to be officially signed on January 17. The deal, which establishes a free trade zone between the European Union and South American countries, includes only a small share of agricultural products, accounting for roughly 6% of the agreement. Within that, beef - a key concern for livestock farmers - represents just 1.2%, according to Bulgarian MEP Iliya Lazarov.

Lazarov emphasized that Ukraine’s grain production exceeds that of South America by five to six times, and he noted that the compensation measures planned for European farmers are adequate to address potential losses.

Ilia Prodanov, Chairman of the National Grain Producers Association and the Bulgarian Agrarian Chamber, confirmed that Bulgarian farmers will participate in the European agricultural protest on January 20 in Strasbourg to voice their opposition to the signing of the EU-Mercosur partnership. The protest reflects ongoing concerns among European farmers about the impact of the deal on local agriculture, despite the relatively limited share of agricultural products in the agreement.

At the same time, the EU-Mercosur agreement is expected to bring significant benefits for Bulgarian exporters. Nearly all Bulgarian goods and services sent to Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay will enjoy reduced tariffs, with customs duties eliminated on 91% of products. Key sectors include chemicals and pharmaceuticals (€18 million in exports), machinery and equipment (€16.5 million), medical and optical instruments (€11 million), and food products (€13 million), many of which will see duties drop to zero. The deal also protects Bulgarian geographical indications such as rose oil and wines from the Danube Plain and Trakiyska Nizina, while opening new opportunities in services like telecommunications, tourism, transport, finance, digital commerce, and environmental services. Safeguard clauses are in place to limit sudden import surges of sensitive products such as beef, pork, and poultry, ensuring Bulgarian farmers are shielded from market shocks.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, farmers, EU, MERCOSUR

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Among Main EU Hosts for Over 4 Million Ukrainians under Temporary Protection

As of November 30, 2025, over 4.3 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine were under temporary protection across the European Union, according to Eurostat

Society | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 14:20

Greek Farmers Boycott Talks with PM, Threaten Indefinite Nationwide Blockades

Some Greek farmers have announced that they will not take part in the talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis scheduled for today, escalating their protest actions and warning of long-term road blockades across the country.

World » Southeast Europe | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 10:01

Bulgaria Proposes Higher Quotas for Non-EU Workers to Meet Labor Demand

Bulgaria is considering legal changes that would allow companies to hire more workers from non-EU countries, responding to growing labor shortages

Business » Industry | January 12, 2026, Monday // 13:00

Yet Another Attack from North Macedonia: Bulgarian Embassy Targeted in Skopje

An attack was carried out on the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje on Sunday, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, describing the incident as a serious breach of diplomatic norms.

Politics » Diplomacy | January 12, 2026, Monday // 09:44

Historic Mercosur Agreement Opens Doors for Bulgarian Goods and Services

Nearly all Bulgarian exports to Mercosur countries are set to benefit from the EU trade agreement approved on Friday, according to European Commission data. The pact, the largest in EU history, covers Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

World » EU | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 13:20

Bulgarian Property Market Booms: Housing Prices Up 156% Over 10 Years

In the third quarter of 2025, Bulgaria was among the EU countries experiencing the strongest growth in house prices, according to Eurostat data. Across the euro area, the house price index rose by 5.1% year-on-year, while the EU overall saw a 5.5% increas

Business » Properties | January 10, 2026, Saturday // 12:26
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Europe Pushes Back as Trump Signals Desire to Control Greenland

Greenland’s government has firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated statements about acquiring the Arctic island, saying it “cannot under any circumstances accept” any attempt by Washington to take control.

World » EU | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 12:21

Historic Mercosur Agreement Opens Doors for Bulgarian Goods and Services

Nearly all Bulgarian exports to Mercosur countries are set to benefit from the EU trade agreement approved on Friday, according to European Commission data. The pact, the largest in EU history, covers Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

World » EU | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 13:20

EU Clears Historic Mercosur Deal, Reshaping Global Trade

EU member states have given political approval for the long-delayed free trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc, clearing a key procedural hurdle after more than two decades of negotiations.

World » EU | January 9, 2026, Friday // 16:16

Macron Warns US Is 'Turning Away' from Allies Amid Greenland Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the United States for moving away from its traditional alliances and undermining multilateral institutions in a speech to French ambassadors on Thursday

World » EU | January 9, 2026, Friday // 10:05

Vance Warns Europe: Take Trump Seriously or Greenland Could Be at Risk

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday sharply criticized Europe for not adequately safeguarding Greenland against Russian and Chinese influence. Speaking at the White House, Vance urged European leaders to “take the president of the United States serious

World » EU | January 9, 2026, Friday // 09:54

Bulgaria’s Unemployment Falls to 3.5% in November, Eurozone Hits Seven-Month Low

In November 2025, the unemployment rate across the eurozone dropped to 6.3%, marking a seven-month low and edging close to the historic record of 6.2% recorded shortly before the euro’s introduction in January 1999

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 16:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria