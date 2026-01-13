Bulgarian Politician: 'North Macedonia Will Never Get to See the EU'

Politics | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Politician: 'North Macedonia Will Never Get to See the EU' Slavi Trifonov

Slavi Trifonov, leader of the political party There Is Such a People (TISP) and former showman, has reacted sharply to the vandalism against the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje, saying the incident reflects a long-standing hostile attitude toward Bulgaria in North Macedonia, which he claims he has witnessed personally over the years.

Further reading: Yet Another Attack from North Macedonia: Bulgarian Embassy Targeted in Skopje

In a post on social media, Trifonov described how an individual approached the glass entrance of the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Skopje, smashed the glass and left, with the act captured on security cameras. He stressed that the issue was not the physical damage itself, but the mindset behind it. According to him, people usually resort to such actions when they feel deep dislike or hatred.

Trifonov recalled a visit to Skopje many years ago, saying he was deeply shocked by what he saw near the Bulgarian embassy at the time. Opposite the building, he noticed a large inscription written in black letters reading “BULGARIANS DIE.” He said that despite numerous discussions, initiatives and efforts, mostly coming from the Bulgarian side, nothing has changed since then. In his words, the slogan remains, and there is no intention on the Macedonian side to remove it or change the overall attitude toward Bulgaria.

He went on to argue that hostility cannot be resolved through force, but also insisted that unwillingness to improve relations has consequences. Trifonov used a Bulgarian proverb to underline his point, saying that affection cannot be imposed. He added that if North Macedonia chooses to maintain such behavior, it will remain isolated, surrounded by offensive slogans, occasional acts of vandalism, and resentment.

In a particularly harsh passage, Trifonov said that while publicly rejecting Bulgaria, many in North Macedonia still aspire to Bulgarian passports, vacation at Bulgarian resorts such as Sunny Beach, and send their children to study in Bulgaria. According to him, under these circumstances, the country will "never get to see the European Union." An outcome it objectively deserves, according to him.

Trifonov concluded by saying that regardless of the situation, he will continue to sing Bulgarian folk songs from the Pirin region “with great pleasure,” reaffirming his personal attachment to Bulgarian cultural identity.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trifonov, macedonia, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Faster Access to EU Support: Bulgarian Companies to Receive Development Funds Quicker

Bulgarian companies seeking support for development and modernization will receive European funds significantly faster, thanks to recent measures by the Ministry of Innovation and Growth (MIG).

Business | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Nearly Half of Lev Currency Already Withdrawn as Euro Transition Progresses

The process of converting Bulgarian levs to euros continues smoothly, with 48.3% of the national currency already withdrawn from circulation

Business » Finance | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Weather January 14: Foggy Mornings, Cloudier East, Calm Black Sea Winds

Bulgaria weather forecast for Wednesday, January 14, predicts varied conditions across the country, with fog lingering around the Danube and cloudier skies over central and eastern regions.

Society » Environment | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 17:02

Bulgaria: Political Forces Demand Voting Machine Transparency as Central Electoral Commission Says No

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) voted 12 to 2 against a proposal from MPs Ivaylo Mirchev and Bozhidar Bojanov (WCC-DB) to organize a public inspection of voting machines. The request aimed to address concerns raised by political parties and civil o

Politics | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 16:42

Bulgaria Two Weeks into the Euro: Minor Problems, Quick Fixes

Bulgaria has now been part of the eurozone for nearly two weeks, with the euro officially replacing the lev as the country’s currency from January 1, 2026

Society | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 16:11

Bulgaria to Receive First Stryker Armored Vehicles in February

The initial batch of Stryker armored vehicles is scheduled to be shipped from the United States to Bulgaria in February, with delivery directed to the Terem-Ivaylo military plant in Veliko Tarnovo

Politics » Defense | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 15:47
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria: Political Forces Demand Voting Machine Transparency as Central Electoral Commission Says No

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) voted 12 to 2 against a proposal from MPs Ivaylo Mirchev and Bozhidar Bojanov (WCC-DB) to organize a public inspection of voting machines. The request aimed to address concerns raised by political parties and civil o

Politics | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 16:42

Peevski and Borissov Target Mayor Terziev as Sofia’s Garbage Crisis Triggers Daily Cleanup Reports

Political tensions escalated over the ongoing garbage crisis in Sofia, with senior figures from GERB, DPS-New Beginning, and TISP sharply criticizing Mayor Vasil Terziev, while the Metropolitan Municipality announced new measures aimed at transparency and

Politics | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 16:03

Bulgaria to Receive First Stryker Armored Vehicles in February

The initial batch of Stryker armored vehicles is scheduled to be shipped from the United States to Bulgaria in February, with delivery directed to the Terem-Ivaylo military plant in Veliko Tarnovo

Politics » Defense | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 15:47

Bulgaria's Borissov Boasts Economic Achievements, Opposition Calls Out False Narratives

GERB leaderBoyko Borissov stated on Monday in a live Facebook broadcast that his parliamentary group “has absolute grounds to declare that it wants to continue governing.” He emphasized that, despite the challenges faced during their tenure, GERB remains

Politics | January 12, 2026, Monday // 13:45

Survey: GERB Leads If Elections in Bulgaria Were Held Today, Nearly One in Five Voters Undecided

If a parliamentary vote were held at this moment, GERB would again emerge as the leading political force in Bulgaria with 18.1 percent support. These are the findings of a nationally representative survey conducted by Market Links.

Politics | January 12, 2026, Monday // 11:38

Bulgaria: PM Zhelyazkov Returns Mandate to President Radev, Calls for March Elections

Outgoing Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov received a mandate from President Rumen Radev on Monday to form a new GERB-led government, but he immediately returned it unfulfilled, effectively completing the first stage in the post-resignation proced

Politics | January 12, 2026, Monday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria