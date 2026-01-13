Bulgarian Politician: 'North Macedonia Will Never Get to See the EU'

Slavi Trifonov, leader of the political party There Is Such a People (TISP) and former showman, has reacted sharply to the vandalism against the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje, saying the incident reflects a long-standing hostile attitude toward Bulgaria in North Macedonia, which he claims he has witnessed personally over the years.

Further reading: Yet Another Attack from North Macedonia: Bulgarian Embassy Targeted in Skopje

In a post on social media, Trifonov described how an individual approached the glass entrance of the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Skopje, smashed the glass and left, with the act captured on security cameras. He stressed that the issue was not the physical damage itself, but the mindset behind it. According to him, people usually resort to such actions when they feel deep dislike or hatred.

Trifonov recalled a visit to Skopje many years ago, saying he was deeply shocked by what he saw near the Bulgarian embassy at the time. Opposite the building, he noticed a large inscription written in black letters reading “BULGARIANS DIE.” He said that despite numerous discussions, initiatives and efforts, mostly coming from the Bulgarian side, nothing has changed since then. In his words, the slogan remains, and there is no intention on the Macedonian side to remove it or change the overall attitude toward Bulgaria.

He went on to argue that hostility cannot be resolved through force, but also insisted that unwillingness to improve relations has consequences. Trifonov used a Bulgarian proverb to underline his point, saying that affection cannot be imposed. He added that if North Macedonia chooses to maintain such behavior, it will remain isolated, surrounded by offensive slogans, occasional acts of vandalism, and resentment.

In a particularly harsh passage, Trifonov said that while publicly rejecting Bulgaria, many in North Macedonia still aspire to Bulgarian passports, vacation at Bulgarian resorts such as Sunny Beach, and send their children to study in Bulgaria. According to him, under these circumstances, the country will "never get to see the European Union." An outcome it objectively deserves, according to him.

Trifonov concluded by saying that regardless of the situation, he will continue to sing Bulgarian folk songs from the Pirin region “with great pleasure,” reaffirming his personal attachment to Bulgarian cultural identity.