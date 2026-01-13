Greek Farmers Boycott Talks with PM, Threaten Indefinite Nationwide Blockades

Drones Strike Greek Oil Tankers in the Black Sea
Two Greek-managed oil tankers were struck by drones on Tuesday near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal in the Black Sea, which handles roughly 80% of Kazakhstan’s oil exports
Some Greek farmers have announced that they will not take part in the talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis scheduled for today, escalating their protest actions and warning of long-term road blockades across the country.
According to the organizers, farmers from 57 blockade points have rejected the invitation to the meeting in Athens. They accuse the government of selectively choosing participants who are close to the official stance of the Mitsotakis cabinet, while deliberately excluding representatives of beekeepers, fishermen, and farmers from the heavily affected Thessaly region.
Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis responded that those who do not wish to seek solutions should not attend the negotiations. He stressed that the government remains open to dialogue, but only with participants who are genuinely willing to engage constructively.
At the same time, protesting farmers announced that they will intensify their actions starting today, even as the meeting with the prime minister is taking place. In the Serres region, demonstrators have declared their intention to block the Promachonas border crossing indefinitely from noon, without clarifying whether passenger vehicles will be allowed to pass. Similar threats have been made regarding other border checkpoints.
Further disruptions are expected on the Thessaloniki–Athens highway, where blockades are set to begin around midday near the Nikia junction. More than 4,000 tractors have already gathered at the site, signaling a significant escalation of the protest.
Marinakis also warned that the authorities will enforce legislation guaranteeing freedom of movement. He stated that law enforcement will intervene if necessary and that arrests of protesting farmers will be carried out if blockades violate the law.
Tourists staying in Bucharest are now subject to a new overnight levy after the Romanian capital introduced an accommodation tax of 10 lei per night, equivalent to about €2 or roughly 3.91 leva
Serbian opposition leader Dragan Djilas has argued that EU membership has been decisive for Bulgaria’s economic progress, saying Bulgarians are now about 80 percent wealthier than Serbs because Bulgaria joined the European Union while Serbia did not.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said he has been assured by his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis that the problem with the blockades at the Bulgarian-Greek border will be resolved within the next few days
In North Macedonia, the Bulgarian lev is no longer accepted as a form of payment in shops, restaurants, flea markets, and even by taxi drivers. Payments in euros are possible, but only via card transactions.
Serbia is set to restore compulsory military service, President Aleksandar Vucic has announced, as cited by Serbian media. According to him, the reintroduction of regular service will happen soon and is intended to benefit society as a whole
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Sunday evening that he has accepted the central demand of the ongoing protests, confirming that early parliamentary elections will be held next year.
