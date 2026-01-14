Bulgaria Frozen by Polar Cold as Invisible Black Ice Turns Roads into a Trap

Bulgaria has been gripped by severe winter conditions in recent days, with polar cold and snowfall turning travel across the country into a serious challenge. Temperatures have dropped to around minus 14 degrees Celsius, while snow and persistent frost have created hazardous conditions on major roads. The most serious risk for drivers remains so-called black ice, which is barely visible and can cause vehicles to lose control even when equipped with modern safety systems.

Road maintenance teams have been working continuously, but their effectiveness is sharply reduced in such extreme cold. At very low temperatures, salt and chemical treatments lose much of their impact, allowing ice to reform quickly after roads have been treated. This significantly limits the ability of cleaning operations to keep surfaces safe.

Speaking to BGNES, racing driver and safe-driving expert Milen Uzunov described the situation as particularly complicated and warned drivers about the specific behavior of cars on icy asphalt. According to him, the most dangerous mistake in winter conditions is sudden or aggressive use of the pedals.

Uzunov stressed that abrupt braking can be disastrous on ice. When wheels lock, the vehicle effectively becomes uncontrollable. He advised motorists to adapt their speed fully to the conditions, drive slowly and calmly, and avoid sharp reactions. Even modern driver assistance systems, he noted, have clear limits when temperatures fall to around minus 10 degrees and below.

He also emphasized the importance of remaining calm behind the wheel. In moments when a driver feels the wheels locking due to sudden braking, it is better to release the brake rather than keep pressing it. Panic only worsens the situation, as a locked vehicle cannot be steered effectively.

On the technical side, Uzunov was firm that there should be no compromises with winter tires. Cars must be fitted with proper winter tires, ideally new ones, as their grip and handling are significantly better than worn alternatives. Although many vehicles are equipped with ABS, such systems cannot compensate for poor tires or reckless driving in extreme conditions.

Uzunov also explained why black ice is especially dangerous. It is almost invisible and usually only slightly darkens the asphalt, making it look wet rather than frozen. It most commonly forms in damp areas, near drainage points, and in places where water crosses the road, including many bends and U-turns. These are the spots where drivers are most likely to suddenly lose traction.

The expert pointed out that road maintenance is further complicated by basic physical limits. Even after a snowplow or gritting vehicle passes, the surface can freeze again within minutes. At such low temperatures, salt simply stops working, leaving the pavement icy despite recent treatment.

The advice to all road users is to exercise maximum caution, avoid sudden maneuvers, keep a greater distance from other vehicles, and drive defensively. Black ice remains one of the most deceptive winter hazards, as it often cannot be seen but is felt immediately once the car begins to slide.

Uzunov explained on national television that black ice is usually sensed rather than spotted visually. Darker, wet-looking asphalt in freezing conditions should always be treated as a warning sign. Drivers should expect reduced grip, especially when temperatures are extremely low.

According to him, panic reactions are the most common and dangerous response. Sharp braking is the primary cause of loss of control. Prevention lies in reduced speed, smooth driving, and, when possible, using a higher gear. If traction is lost, the correct reaction is immediate and simple: release the brakes and allow the wheels to rotate again.

Finally, Uzunov reiterated that winter tires also have a lifespan. After their second season, their performance deteriorates sharply, which further increases risks in extreme cold. Proper vehicle preparation, combined with calm and cautious driving, remains the best defense against the treacherous winter conditions now affecting Bulgaria.

