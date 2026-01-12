Ridiculous Scenes as a Citizen Brings Canisters Filled with Coins to a Bank in Bulgaria

Society | January 12, 2026, Monday // 18:41
Bulgaria: Ridiculous Scenes as a Citizen Brings Canisters Filled with Coins to a Bank in Bulgaria AI image

In the first days of Bulgaria’s euro introduction, some bank branches faced serious disruptions as citizens rushed to exchange large amounts of levs for euros, particularly coins. Petya Dimitrova, Chairwoman of the Association of Banks in Bulgaria, told bTV’s “120 Minutes” program that in one case a client brought three canisters filled with coins, which slowed down operations for other customers. Despite the difficulties, banks processed all exchanges and did not charge fees for coins or banknotes during the first six months of the euro transition. Any erroneous fees applied have already been refunded.

The pressure on the banking system has been unprecedented. Within the first two working days, nearly 240,000 people visited branches, with over 30 million banknotes and coins handled, weighing roughly 150 tons. Dimitrova noted that such volumes are unmatched in the history of Bulgarian banking. To better organize the process, banks now require three business days’ notice for exchanges exceeding BGN 30,000 (€15,380), while transactions above €5,000 require a declaration of the funds’ origin in line with the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Temporary reductions in ATM withdrawal limits, reported in the early days, were short-term measures to ensure smoother service. Currently, all branches operate normally and have sufficient euro cash on hand. In January, to prevent further branch congestion, banks will open over 100 additional branches on Saturdays, and citizens are encouraged to use cashless payments whenever possible to ease the workload.

The transition to the euro is a serious test for the banking system, but it is functioning effectively,” Dimitrova concluded.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, coins, euro, canisters

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: The Lev Exits Circulation, Enters Collector Circles

As Bulgaria phases out the lev at the end of January, the numismatic market is already responding to the change, though not all coins are attracting attention.

Business » Finance | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarian Economist: Euro Transition Exceeds Expectations

The shift to the euro in Bulgaria is proceeding more smoothly than many anticipated, according to Petar Ganev, senior economist at the Institute for Market Economics

Business » Finance | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 08:46

Cold Tuesday Gives Way to Rising Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Cold conditions will persist across Bulgaria on Tuesday, with morning temperatures dropping further, while daytime values edge up slightly.

Society » Environment | January 12, 2026, Monday // 17:05

Bulgaria: Banks and Merchants Struggle with Euro Exchange, Warns Consumer Advocate

Twelve days into Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro, the transition is showing signs of strain, particularly in the exchange of levs for euros

Business » Finance | January 12, 2026, Monday // 16:20

Bulgaria: Counterfeit 500-Euro Note Detected at Pernik Casino

A counterfeit 500 Euro (BGN 980) banknote was discovered in Pernik after being used to claim winnings at a local casino.

Crime | January 12, 2026, Monday // 16:03

New Flights from Sofia and Varna to Santander, Corfu and Katowice Announced

Wizz Air has announced the opening of three new direct air routes from Bulgaria for the summer season of 2026, strengthening its presence on the local market and expanding travel options from Sofia and Varna

Business » Tourism | January 12, 2026, Monday // 15:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Cold Tuesday Gives Way to Rising Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Cold conditions will persist across Bulgaria on Tuesday, with morning temperatures dropping further, while daytime values edge up slightly.

Society » Environment | January 12, 2026, Monday // 17:05

Bulgaria on Flu Alert: Varna Moves Toward Epidemic Status, Other Regions to Follow

The Regional Health Inspectorate in Varna has proposed declaring a flu epidemic in the region starting January 14

Society » Health | January 12, 2026, Monday // 15:53

Bulgaria: Euro Adoption Receives Broad Support, but Price Concerns Persist

The transition to the euro in Bulgaria has been met with a generally positive reception, though significant concerns remain regarding inflation and price regulation

Society | January 12, 2026, Monday // 15:01

Bulgaria to Invest Nearly 310 Million Euros in Enterprise Modernization in 2026

The Ministry of Innovation and Growth (MIR) plans to allocate close to 310 million euros for the technological modernization and renewal of Bulgarian businesses in 2026

Society | January 12, 2026, Monday // 12:01

Fatal Off-Piste Accident Claims Skier’s Life Near Bansko

A fatal mountain accident claimed the life of a skier in the Pirin Mountains on Sunday afternoon after he left the marked ski runs and entered hard-to-access terrain in severe weather conditions.

Society » Incidents | January 12, 2026, Monday // 10:01

Yellow Code Issued for Severe Frost Across Northern Bulgaria on Monday

A yellow warning for extremely low temperatures will be in force on Monday across all of Northern Bulgaria, as well as in several regions south of the Balkan Mountains. Alongside northern areas, the cold alert also applies to Sofia City, Sofia Region, Kyu

Society » Environment | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 21:55
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria