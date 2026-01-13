Cold Tuesday Gives Way to Rising Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Cold conditions will persist across Bulgaria on Tuesday, with morning temperatures dropping further, while daytime values edge up slightly. Cloud cover is expected to increase again in parts of northern Bulgaria, and light snowfall is possible in the Srednogorie region. Winds will be moderate, blowing from the west-southwest. This is outlined in the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s forecast for the period January 13–18, prepared by duty forecaster Mariyana Popova.

From midweek, however, a clear and rapid warming trend will set in. By Thursday, January 15, maximum temperatures in some areas are forecast to climb to between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, January 14, skies will gradually clear, while on Thursday high-level clouds will move in from the west. Winds during this period will be weak to moderate, coming mainly from the west-northwest.

By Friday, January 16, the wind will weaken further and shift to a southeasterly direction. Fog or low cloud cover is expected along the Danube River and in eastern parts of the country, lingering in some areas and keeping daytime temperatures lower there. Elsewhere, high clouds will be scattered and conditions will be noticeably milder.

Over the weekend, cloudiness and fog are likely in many plains, lowlands and valleys, with light drizzle possible in some locations. Southwestern Bulgaria, however, is expected to enjoy more sunshine and comparatively warmer weather, according to Mariyana Popova.