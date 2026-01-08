Bulgaria on Flu Alert: Varna Moves Toward Epidemic Status, Other Regions to Follow

The Regional Health Inspectorate in Varna has proposed declaring a flu epidemic in the region starting January 14, following a sharp rise in influenza and acute respiratory infections. The announcement was made by the head of the inspectorate, Tsonko Paunov, after a meeting of the Regional Headquarters for Combating Influenza.

According to the data presented, Varna currently leads the country in infection rates, with 240 positive samples per 10,000 tests conducted. In response, the inspectorate has suggested that schools move to distance learning between January 14 and January 19 inclusive. A final decision on this measure must be taken by the Ministry of Health.

As part of the proposed anti-epidemic measures, hospitals in Varna would suspend visits and planned surgical procedures. At the same time, kindergartens and nurseries are expected to continue operating, but under stricter medical supervision.

The flu situation in other parts of the country is also being closely monitored. Burgas Municipality has entered a pre-epidemic phase. Since November, 100 samples have been sent for laboratory analysis in Sofia, with around 10 percent returning positive results. The current morbidity rate there stands at 347 infected per 10,000 people, with children aged between 0 and 2 years being the most affected group. Health authorities report that hospitals in the region have sufficient capacity to handle the situation.

Several other regions are also classified as pre-epidemic, including Silistra, Dobrich, Pernik, Sofia region and Smolyan. In Pernik, experts believe the peak has already passed, after infection levels previously reached around 300 positive cases per 10,000 people.

Nationally, the average incidence rate is 132 positive tests per 10,000 population. Health authorities expect the flu wave to peak toward the end of the month. In many places, doctors’ offices are already reporting queues of patients with flu-like symptoms, indicating increasing pressure on primary healthcare services.

