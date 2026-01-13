New Flights from Sofia and Varna to Santander, Corfu and Katowice Announced

Business » TOURISM | January 12, 2026, Monday // 15:07
Bulgaria: New Flights from Sofia and Varna to Santander, Corfu and Katowice Announced Photo: Stella Ivanova

Wizz Air has announced the opening of three new direct air routes from Bulgaria for the summer season of 2026, strengthening its presence on the local market and expanding travel options from Sofia and Varna. The new services will link Sofia with Santander in Spain from 31 March, Sofia with Corfu in Greece, and Varna with Katowice in Poland, both starting on 7 June. Tickets are already available via the airline’s website and mobile app, with promotional one-way fares starting from EUR 29.99 (around BGN 59).

With these additions, Wizz Air further reinforces its leading role in Bulgaria, supporting both outbound travel by Bulgarian passengers and inbound tourism. The new connections also improve access to Bulgarian airports and broaden affordable links with key destinations in Southern, Western and Central Europe, while facilitating travel for leisure, business and visiting friends and relatives.

According to Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect, the launch of two new routes from Sofia reflects the positive results of efforts to enhance airport connectivity and service quality. He highlighted the Sofia–Santander route as the first direct link between the Bulgarian capital and northern Spain, alongside the new Corfu service, noting their potential benefits for tourism and economic ties.

From Varna, the new direct connection to Katowice was welcomed by Michael Reusch, CEO of Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD. He described the route as an important step in expanding Varna Airport’s network, supporting tourism flows and business relations between Bulgaria and Poland, and reaffirmed the strong partnership with Wizz Air.

Santander, located on the Cantabrian coast, is presented as a destination combining refined urban atmosphere with dramatic Atlantic landscapes. The city is known for El Sardinero beach, the La Magdalena Royal Palace, and the Botín Center, while also serving as a gateway to the wider “Green Spain” region. Flights from Sofia to Santander will operate twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with fares starting from EUR 39.99 (about BGN 78).

Corfu, one of the Ionian Sea’s most popular islands, attracts visitors with its blend of Greek and Venetian heritage. Highlights include the UNESCO-listed old town, historic fortresses, the Achilleion Palace, and the bays of Paleokastritsa, as well as local cuisine and the island’s signature kumquat liqueur. The Sofia–Corfu route will run twice a week, on Tuesdays and Sundays, from 7 June, with tickets from EUR 29.99 (around BGN 59).

Katowice, recognized by UNESCO as a Creative City of Music, is described as a modern cultural hub that has evolved from its industrial past. Landmarks such as the Spodek arena, the historic Nikiszowiec district and the Silesian Museum, built on a former mining site, are among its key attractions. Flights between Varna and Katowice will also operate twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays, starting 7 June, with fares from EUR 29.99 (around BGN 59).

Wizz Air’s Corporate Communications Manager, Gabriele Imperiale, said the new routes underline the airline’s commitment to offering a broader range of destinations at affordable prices for Bulgarian customers. With the additions, Wizz Air will operate 34 routes to 16 countries from Sofia and 17 routes to 9 countries from Varna.

Overall, the airline currently serves 58 routes to 18 countries from Bulgaria and plans continued expansion in 2026. Since starting operations in the country in 2005, Wizz Air has carried nearly 33 million passengers. In 2025 alone, it transported more than 3.1 million passengers to and from Bulgaria, while the winter 2025 schedule offers over 1.6 million seats, representing a capacity increase of 44.5% compared to winter 2024. The carrier reports operating nearly 16,000 flights with a 99.6% performance rate.

The new routes will be operated with Airbus A321neo aircraft, which offer around 20% lower fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions, as well as significantly reduced noise levels compared to older models. Almost two-thirds of Wizz Air’s fleet now consists of A321neo aircraft, with an average fleet age of just over 4.5 years.

The announced fares are one-way prices including an administrative fee and a small cabin bag, with additional charges applying for larger or checked luggage. Seat availability at the promotional prices is limited.

