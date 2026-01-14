Net Migration Shift: More Bulgarians Return Home from Britain

Society | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Net Migration Shift: More Bulgarians Return Home from Britain Photo: Stella Ivanova

An increasing number of Bulgarians are returning home from the United Kingdom. According to data from June 2025, roughly 11,000 Bulgarian citizens have left the UK, while fewer than 4,000 have arrived, marking a net migration loss that has not been seen for years. Bulgarians are now the third largest group of European nationals departing the country.

The main drivers of this exodus are rising living costs. Rent, food, and energy prices continue to climb on the island, while many migrants see little or no increase in their incomes. Access to healthcare has also become a pressing concern, with ongoing difficulties in the National Health Service. Beyond economic and social challenges, many Bulgarians report experiences of discrimination in the workplace and in accessing public services, which further motivates the return to Bulgaria.

Romanians make up the largest group leaving the UK, with approximately 37,000 departures per year, followed by Poles. Other European citizens, including Italians, Spaniards, Portuguese, and French nationals, are also among those leaving. These trends suggest that the UK is gradually losing its appeal as a destination for work and residence among European migrants, bTV reports.

