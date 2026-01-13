Bulgaria: Banks and Merchants Struggle with Euro Exchange, Warns Consumer Advocate

Bulgaria: The Lev Exits Circulation, Enters Collector Circles
As Bulgaria phases out the lev at the end of January, the numismatic market is already responding to the change, though not all coins are attracting attention.
Twelve days into Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro, the transition is showing signs of strain, particularly in the exchange of levs for euros. Bogomil Nikolov, chairman of the Active Consumers Association, highlighted ongoing issues in a statement to bTV, stressing that current practices could delay the full withdrawal of the lev from circulation.
According to Nikolov, the most pressing difficulties arise from merchants returning change in levs instead of euros and from cumbersome procedures at banks. An express survey conducted last week by the association examined ten banks in Sofia. Four of these banks reportedly provided smooth and efficient service, while the remaining branches required unnecessary personal data or the completion of multiple forms. In one extreme case, a bank directed clients to download, print, and submit three separate forms online, only to wait in line again in the branch.
“This approach discourages people from completing the exchange through banks,” Nikolov said. “Most simply return to the store with 100 leva (about €51) to get their change, which merchants often provide in levs. At this rate, there won’t be enough time to exchange all old currency within a year.”
Nikolov criticized the lack of strict enforcement and clear guidelines, noting that merchants are largely following their own practices rather than the law. He called on the Bulgarian National Bank to issue instructions to commercial banks to simplify currency exchanges.
He also pointed to rounding practices as a concern, particularly in cash-based services like children’s attractions. “We are seeing cases where one lev is rounded to one euro, effectively doubling the price for a short carousel ride. Merchants adopting such rounding will likely lose customers, as fewer parents can afford these sudden jumps in cost,” he explained.
The Active Consumers Association’s assessment suggests that while the euro transition is operationally underway, more coordinated measures are needed to ensure a timely and fair conversion for all citizens.
