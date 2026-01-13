Bulgaria: Banks and Merchants Struggle with Euro Exchange, Warns Consumer Advocate

Twelve days into Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro, the transition is showing signs of strain, particularly in the exchange of levs for euros. Bogomil Nikolov, chairman of the Active Consumers Association, highlighted ongoing issues in a statement to bTV, stressing that current practices could delay the full withdrawal of the lev from circulation.

According to Nikolov, the most pressing difficulties arise from merchants returning change in levs instead of euros and from cumbersome procedures at banks. An express survey conducted last week by the association examined ten banks in Sofia. Four of these banks reportedly provided smooth and efficient service, while the remaining branches required unnecessary personal data or the completion of multiple forms. In one extreme case, a bank directed clients to download, print, and submit three separate forms online, only to wait in line again in the branch.

This approach discourages people from completing the exchange through banks,” Nikolov said. “Most simply return to the store with 100 leva (about €51) to get their change, which merchants often provide in levs. At this rate, there won’t be enough time to exchange all old currency within a year.”

Nikolov criticized the lack of strict enforcement and clear guidelines, noting that merchants are largely following their own practices rather than the law. He called on the Bulgarian National Bank to issue instructions to commercial banks to simplify currency exchanges.

He also pointed to rounding practices as a concern, particularly in cash-based services like children’s attractions. “We are seeing cases where one lev is rounded to one euro, effectively doubling the price for a short carousel ride. Merchants adopting such rounding will likely lose customers, as fewer parents can afford these sudden jumps in cost,” he explained.

The Active Consumers Association’s assessment suggests that while the euro transition is operationally underway, more coordinated measures are needed to ensure a timely and fair conversion for all citizens.

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: The Lev Exits Circulation, Enters Collector Circles

As Bulgaria phases out the lev at the end of January, the numismatic market is already responding to the change, though not all coins are attracting attention.

Business » Finance | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarian Economist: Euro Transition Exceeds Expectations

The shift to the euro in Bulgaria is proceeding more smoothly than many anticipated, according to Petar Ganev, senior economist at the Institute for Market Economics

Business » Finance | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 08:46

Ridiculous Scenes as a Citizen Brings Canisters Filled with Coins to a Bank in Bulgaria

In the first days of Bulgaria’s euro introduction, some bank branches faced serious disruptions as citizens rushed to exchange large amounts of levs for euros, particularly coins.

Society | January 12, 2026, Monday // 18:41

Cold Tuesday Gives Way to Rising Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Cold conditions will persist across Bulgaria on Tuesday, with morning temperatures dropping further, while daytime values edge up slightly.

Society » Environment | January 12, 2026, Monday // 17:05

Bulgaria: Counterfeit 500-Euro Note Detected at Pernik Casino

A counterfeit 500 Euro (BGN 980) banknote was discovered in Pernik after being used to claim winnings at a local casino.

Crime | January 12, 2026, Monday // 16:03

New Flights from Sofia and Varna to Santander, Corfu and Katowice Announced

Wizz Air has announced the opening of three new direct air routes from Bulgaria for the summer season of 2026, strengthening its presence on the local market and expanding travel options from Sofia and Varna

Business » Tourism | January 12, 2026, Monday // 15:07
More from Finance

Bulgarian Economist: Euro Transition Exceeds Expectations

The shift to the euro in Bulgaria is proceeding more smoothly than many anticipated, according to Petar Ganev, senior economist at the Institute for Market Economics

Business » Finance | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 08:46

Bulgaria’s Euro Transition Accelerates as €3.1 Billion in Cash Enters Circulation

The Bulgarian National Bank reported that as of January 9, cash in circulation denominated in Bulgarian leva stood at 16.1 billion leva, equivalent to roughly 8.23 billion euros

Business » Finance | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 10:03

Bulgaria’s Long Road to the Euro: From Hyperinflation to Eurozone Membership

On a sunny morning in Sofia in early June 2025, excitement spread quickly through the Bulgarian National Bank. The long-awaited convergence report, requested from the European Commission and the European Central Bank in February, had arrived. It assessed

Business » Finance | January 10, 2026, Saturday // 11:15

Banks and Post Offices in Bulgaria Face Scrutiny Over Euro Conversion

By law, banks in Bulgaria are allowed to accept all coins and levs for conversion into euros, with the exchange remaining free of charge until June 30

Business » Finance | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 08:30

Important: Bulgaria Confirms Euro-Lev Dual Circulation Will End January 31, 2026

The Ministry of Finance has clarified that the one-month period of dual circulation of levs and euros in Bulgaria will not be extended and will officially conclude on January 31, 2026

Business » Finance | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 18:16

Bulgaria Conducts 400 Daily Inspections to Ensure Smooth Euro Transition

Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is proceeding smoothly, with all relevant institutions having planned carefully for the change, Deputy Finance Minister Metodiev told

Business » Finance | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 14:01
