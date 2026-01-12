Bulgaria: Counterfeit 500-Euro Note Detected at Pernik Casino

Crime | January 12, 2026, Monday // 16:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Counterfeit 500-Euro Note Detected at Pernik Casino

A counterfeit 500 Euro (BGN 980) banknote was discovered in Pernik after being used to claim winnings at a local casino. Authorities were alerted when the individual who received the banknote attempted to make a purchase at a nearby fast food restaurant. It remains unclear how the fake bill entered the gaming establishment.

Police have launched a fast-track investigation under the oversight of the prosecutor’s office. Officials are urging both citizens and businesses to remain vigilant and carefully check banknotes for authenticity.

In a separate incident in the Veliko Tarnovo region, young people attempted to use counterfeit Euro banknotes purchased through an online ad that advertised fake euros, US dollars, and Turkish lira. The merchant initially accepted the bills but later noticed irregularities and reported the case to authorities. The counterfeit notes were easily identified due to the poor quality of the paper, missing watermarks and security strips, and prominent markings stating “Prop copy.” Police have opened an investigation into the case.

Tags: Pernik, Bulgaria, casino, 500

