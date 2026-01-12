Bulgaria Secures Alpine Skiing and Snowboard World Cup Events for the Next Six Years

The Bulgarian Ski Federation held its final press briefing ahead of this weekend’s Snowboard World Cup in Bansko, where the nation’s top athletes will compete for medals and Olympic quotas for Milan/Cortina. Chairman Tseko Minev highlighted the scale of the event, noting that 127 snowboarders from 20 countries are currently registered. He emphasized that Bulgaria will field a full team of six men and six women, including Rado Yankov, Tervel and Malena Zamfirova, Petar Gergyovski, and Alexander Krasniak, who are close to securing Olympic qualification. Minev noted the team’s recent strong performance in Switzerland and expressed optimism for podium finishes in Bansko.

Mayor of Bansko Stoycho Banenski underlined the city’s readiness to host the World Cup, describing the event as crucial not only for winter tourism but also for the city’s broader visibility. He said the organization involves close coordination with the Ski Federation, the concessionaire, the tourist sector, and law enforcement. The mayor highlighted that successful events boost Bansko’s reputation across all seasons.

Secretary General of the Ski Federation Georgi Bobev provided additional details on logistics, noting that the competitions are fully prepared despite minor weather-related challenges. He highlighted live coverage by more than 20 television stations and described measures to ensure smooth access for spectators, including free grandstands reachable by cable car or shuttle. Bobev explained that the final Olympic quota allocations will be confirmed after January 19, taking into account competitors’ performances and adjustments where countries exceed the allowed number of athletes.

Race director Viktor Gichev noted that Bansko’s organizational standards have become a reference point in the World Cup circuit. He described the preparations, including snow quality checks and water injection into tracks at temperatures around -15 to -17°C, and highlighted parallel giant slalom as the main event. Gichev also confirmed European Cup races for younger athletes, underlining the role of these competitions in developing future talent.

Minev also revealed long-term plans for alpine skiing in Bulgaria. Thanks to agreements signed with the International Ski Federation (FIS) on centralized media rights and quota allocations, Bulgaria is guaranteed to host men’s alpine skiing events - including giant slalom and slalom - at least once every two years for the next six years. These events will alternate with snowboard World Cup rounds or women’s alpine skiing competitions, ensuring predictable hosting opportunities and promoting the sport nationally.

Regarding Olympic qualification, Minev expressed optimism for additional Bulgarian quotas. He noted that Krasniak is well-positioned and Gergyovski has a chance to secure further spots, increasing Bulgaria’s representation in Milan/Cortina. Minev added that World Cup hosting decisions are ultimately determined by FIS committees, which evaluate countries based on organizational experience and past success, highlighting the importance of Bulgaria’s strong track record in Bansko, Borovets, and Pamporovo.

The Federation emphasized that the Snowboard World Cup and upcoming alpine events are vital not only for competition but also for raising Bulgaria’s international profile in winter sports.