Bulgaria's Borissov Boasts Economic Achievements, Opposition Calls Out False Narratives

As Bulgaria phases out the lev at the end of January, the numismatic market is already responding to the change, though not all coins are attracting attention.
GERB leaderBoyko Borissov stated on Monday in a live Facebook broadcast that his parliamentary group “has absolute grounds to declare that it wants to continue governing.” He emphasized that, despite the challenges faced during their tenure, GERB remains the leading political force.
Borissov credited his party with bringing nearly BGN 5 billion (around €2.55 billion) into Bulgaria and highlighted significant economic achievements under their administration. He claimed that the country’s gross domestic product has nearly quadrupled over recent years and that Bulgaria has grown wealthier, while exports have increased by 40%.
The remarks came shortly after outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov returned the exploratory mandate to form a new Cabinet on behalf of GERB, immediately after receiving it from President Rumen Radev. Zhelyazkov had resigned on December 11, 2025, following nationwide protests against the 2026 budget and allegations of corruption.
Borissov described the outgoing government as “good, but quiet” and stressed that with a stronger parliamentary presence - he mentioned a hypothetical 90 MPs - GERB would be better positioned to govern without external pressures, in contrast to the 66 MPs they currently held. He also stressed the importance of continuing projects in towns and villages and noted ongoing meetings with GERB mayors to ensure local obligations and initiatives proceed without delays.
On EU funding, Borissov claimed that during their time in government, nearly all frozen European funds were absorbed. “Solely from EU funds, which had been frozen by previous administrations, our party has utilized 99.8% of the assistance. In total, around BGN 63 billion (approximately €32 billion) have reached Bulgarian companies and citizens,” he said.
He further asserted that his government had successfully prevented illegal migrants from freely moving through Bulgarian cities, drawing a personal anecdote involving former U.S. President Donald Trump, who reportedly asked him how Bulgaria achieved this.
The remarks drew sharp criticism from Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria,” who called Borissov’s statements “impudent.” Mirchev rejected Borissov’s claims that anti-government protests were financed by tax evaders, stating that the nationwide protests were a genuine public response to government failings. He accused Borissov of attempting to create a false narrative and of exploiting misinformation to mislead the public.
Mirchev also criticized Borissov’s past justification for leaving power, asserting that the former prime minister was removed due to public dissatisfaction, not external forces. He highlighted unresolved issues, including the need for GERB to support the resignation of the head of the Commission for Protection of Competition, the restoration of 100% machine voting, and the removal of NSS security tied to Borissov and media mogul Peevski. According to Mirchev, GERB lacks the courage to address these matters.
If a parliamentary vote were held at this moment, GERB would again emerge as the leading political force in Bulgaria with 18.1 percent support. These are the findings of a nationally representative survey conducted by Market Links.
