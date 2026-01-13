Affordable and Functional: Why Panel Flats Continue to Attract Buyers in Sofia

Bulgaria: Affordable and Functional: Why Panel Flats Continue to Attract Buyers in Sofia

In Sofia, panel apartments continue to play a significant role in the housing market, making up more than a third of all property transactions in 2025. Blogger Boyan Yurukov, analyzing open data from the Agency for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre (AGKK), found that 34.6% of homes sold in the capital, 1,426 out of 4,121, were located in panel buildings, with the remaining 2,695 sales in other types of construction. This challenges the widely held narrative that the market is now dominated by buyers moving to modern, newly built apartments.

The data also highlight that sales in newer developments are heavily concentrated. Just 26 new buildings accounted for 21% of all transactions in the non-panel segment, while panel apartment sales were distributed across 864 buildings, suggesting a broader and more stable demand for prefabricated housing.

Several factors help explain this sustained interest. Many panel neighborhoods benefit from well-established infrastructure, including parks, green spaces, schools, and kindergartens - amenities often missing in newly developed areas. Satellite imagery further shows that inter-block spaces in panel complexes are more generous and landscaped, whereas newer buildings tend to be densely packed.

Affordability remains a major driver. New properties often cost nearly twice as much as panel apartments, placing them out of reach for many middle-income families. Despite their age, panel flats often provide larger usable space and more practical layouts compared with some modern apartments.

Concerns about durability do not seem to deter buyers. Experts note that most prefabricated buildings still have a remaining lifespan of 20-30 years, and in terms of earthquake resilience, they are generally safer than many 1990s-era constructions. Market trends in 2025 suggest that buyers are confident in these assessments.

