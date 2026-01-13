Bulgaria’s Hotels Adapt Smoothly to Euro, Staff Shortages Remain a Challenge

Business » TOURISM | January 12, 2026, Monday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Hotels Adapt Smoothly to Euro, Staff Shortages Remain a Challenge

Hotels in Bulgaria are transitioning to the euro without major issues, according to Georgi Duchev, executive director of the Bulgarian Association of Hotel Management Professionals. He told Bulgarian National Radio that most bookings are prepaid and modern hotel software allows for straightforward currency conversion, easing the adjustment for both management and guests.

Duchev noted that the hotel sector, as an export-oriented industry, has long operated in euros, making the shift more of a technical adaptation than a financial shock. Over the past three years, hotel prices in the country have largely followed the annual inflation rate, he said, suggesting stability in pricing amid the currency change.

While joining the eurozone has not immediately boosted winter tourism numbers, Duchev explained that it offers a public relations benefit, creating predictability for foreign travelers accustomed to paying in euros. He added that winter tourism across Europe faces broader challenges, such as uncertainty about snow conditions, which often results in last-minute bookings.

The executive director also highlighted ongoing staffing concerns in the sector. Although hoteliers generally prefer to employ Bulgarian nationals, the country’s demographic decline poses a problem, with Bulgaria losing approximately 50,000 people annually. This trend, he suggested, will continue to affect the availability of qualified staff in hotels.

Source: BNR interview

Tags: hotels, euro, Bulgaria

