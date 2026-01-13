Bulgaria Proposes Higher Quotas for Non-EU Workers to Meet Labor Demand

Business » INDUSTRY | January 12, 2026, Monday // 13:00
Bulgaria is considering legal changes that would allow companies to hire more workers from non-EU countries, responding to growing labor shortages. A draft amendment to the Labour Migration and Labour Mobility Act, now open for public discussion, proposes increasing quotas for third-country personnel by 5 percentage points. Under the new rules, foreign employees would be allowed to make up to 25% of the workforce in larger companies, while small and medium-sized enterprises could hire foreigners for up to 40% of their staff. Previously, the limits were set at 20% and 35% respectively.

The draft legislation aims to simplify access to the Bulgarian labor market for non-EU nationals while ensuring compliance with legal residency requirements. Employers would be prohibited from hiring third-country nationals who are illegally present in the country, with sanctions applied to those who violate the law. The measure is part of a broader effort to meet rising demand for qualified personnel in Bulgarian businesses.

Additionally, the amendment proposes a special hiring regime for workers engaged in sites and activities deemed of national importance. These cases would be defined by decrees of the Council of Ministers, based on proposals from the relevant ministries.

Atanaska Todorova, Chief Expert for the Labor Market at the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions and Employers, highlighted that the proposed quota increases have not yet been discussed in the National Council for Labor Migration and Labour Mobility or presented to social partners. She noted that while there is no clear justification provided for raising the limits, coordination among stakeholders will still be necessary to agree on the appropriate percentages.

These changes, if adopted, could allow Bulgarian companies greater flexibility in hiring non-EU employees, easing pressure on sectors facing workforce shortages while maintaining legal safeguards against unauthorized employment.

