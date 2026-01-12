Bulgaria: PM Zhelyazkov Returns Mandate to President Radev, Calls for March Elections

Outgoing Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov received a mandate from President Rumen Radev on Monday to form a new GERB-led government, but he immediately returned it unfulfilled, effectively completing the first stage in the post-resignation procedure. The next step will involve offering the mandate to the second-largest parliamentary group, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), which Radev indicated will take place "in the coming days."

Zhelyazkov’s government, which had the backing of GERB, DPS, BSP, and TISP, stepped down in December amid the largest protests Bulgaria has seen in decades. The protests were triggered by GERB’s 2026 budget proposals, which were never approved.

Upon receiving the mandate, Zhelyazkov praised his administration for its achievements over the past year, including Bulgaria’s official accession to the eurozone. He highlighted that the cabinet had survived six votes of no confidence but ultimately chose to resign “at the moment when civil society demanded new legitimacy,” stressing that the decision was “not a political retreat” but adherence to “democratic traditions for the sustainable development of Bulgaria.” He also noted that the step was taken to prevent the crisis from turning into a broader political and institutional conflict.

After these remarks, Zhelyazkov returned the mandate to Radev and called for early elections at the end of March. He argued that the vote should happen promptly, warning that the “coming two months” would be dominated by heavy political rhetoric that could divide rather than unite voters. “It is very important that the challenging year, which should be a year of reaping the positive results of joining the heart of Europe, is not wasted,” Zhelyazkov added.

President Radev responded by emphasizing the need for the resigned cabinet to continue fulfilling its obligations. At the end of last year, he held consultations with all parliamentary parties, who largely agreed on the necessity of quickly scheduling early elections.

Regular presidential elections are also scheduled in Bulgaria for the fall of 2026. If a stable government is not formed following the upcoming early parliamentary vote, it is possible that the presidential elections could coincide with new early elections for the National Assembly.

