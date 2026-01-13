Britain to Develop Ballistic Missiles for Ukraine, Targeting Deep Russian Territory

January 12, 2026, Monday
Bulgaria: Britain to Develop Ballistic Missiles for Ukraine, Targeting Deep Russian Territory

The United Kingdom is moving ahead with plans to develop a new long-range ballistic missile system for Ukraine, intended to strengthen Kyiv’s ability to strike deep behind Russian lines. According to British authorities, the initiative, known as Project Nightfall, is aimed at rapidly delivering ground-launched missiles with a range exceeding 500 kilometres as part of continued military support for Ukraine.

Under the Nightfall programme, the UK has opened a competitive process for domestic defence companies to design and build a ballistic missile capable of carrying a 200-kilogram warhead. The missile is intended to be mobile and vehicle-launched, allowing crews to deploy, fire and withdraw within minutes. If launched from Ukrainian territory, its range would be sufficient to reach targets as far away as Moscow.

London has earmarked £9 million for the initial design and development phase, offering contracts to produce the first three missiles for test launches. This amount is roughly equivalent to about €10.5 million, or approximately BGN 20.5 million. The goal is to move quickly from concept to testing, with an emphasis on survivability and speed in high-threat battlefield conditions.

The project has been confirmed by UK Defence Secretary John Healey, who has linked the initiative directly to the scale and intensity of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine. Healey recently visited Ukraine during a period of heavy Russian strikes, including the launch of an Oreshnik ballistic missile near the Polish border. He described hearing air raid sirens during his journey and said the experience reinforced the need to provide Ukraine with advanced, long-range weapons.

According to specifications released by the UK Ministry of Defence, the Nightfall system must be able to carry at least two missiles on a single launcher, reach a firing position and launch the full payload within 15 minutes, and allow the crew to leave the area within five minutes after firing. The missiles are designed to be launched in rapid succession, reducing the risk of counterstrikes while enabling attacks on high-value targets.

Production targets have also been outlined. Once development is complete, output is expected to reach at least 10 missiles per month, with the possibility of scaling up further. The maximum unit cost has been set at around $1.07 million per missile, which is roughly €1 million, or close to BGN 2 million.

Further details indicate that three industry teams could be awarded development contracts worth about $12 million each to deliver missiles for test firing within a year. This sum corresponds to approximately €11 million, or around BGN 21.5 million per contract. Proposals are to be submitted by early February, with contracts expected to be awarded in March 2026.

The concept of supplying Ukraine with Nightfall missiles has been under discussion since at least September 2025, when UK officials indicated that operational-tactical ballistic missiles could be provided once development was completed. At that stage, the Ministry of Defence estimated that identifying viable technical solutions would take between nine and twelve months, followed by the preparation of at least five fully operational prototypes for testing.

British officials have framed the project as part of a broader strategy to bolster European security by ensuring Ukraine has the means to continue resisting Russian attacks. As UK Defence Procurement Minister Luke Pollard put it, a secure Europe depends on a strong Ukraine, and the new missile system is intended to give Moscow additional reasons to think twice as the war continues.

