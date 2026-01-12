Venezuela Sends 50 Million Barrels of Oil to US Following Trump Executive Order

Trump-Fed Conflict Sparks Market Volatility, Dollar Weakens
U.S. financial markets reacted nervously on Monday as the escalating feud between President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell intensified.
US President Donald Trump provided an update on Venezuela’s oil shipments during a press briefing aboard Air Force One on Sunday. He stated that relations with the country’s interim leadership, led by Delcy Rodriguez, are progressing positively. Trump confirmed that Venezuela had requested the transfer of 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, valued at approximately USD4.2 billion (around €3.9 billion), and said the shipment is already underway.
This announcement followed Trump’s executive action on Friday declaring a national emergency to safeguard Venezuelan oil revenues held in US Treasury accounts. The order protects these funds from judicial seizure, garnishment, or any other legal claims, ensuring that revenues and diluent sales deposited in US custody remain under the sovereign control of Venezuela unless explicitly authorised. The measure is intended to support US foreign policy and national security goals.
Earlier in the week, Trump met with top executives from the oil and gas industry to encourage investment in Venezuela’s energy sector, projecting substantial financial opportunities. Meanwhile, Delcy Rodriguez criticized US operations that resulted in the capture of deposed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, describing them as a historical stain on Washington-Caracas relations. In a broadcast via state television, Rodriguez condemned the actions as “criminal aggression” while Maduro remains detained in New York.
Former Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba does not see any realistic prospect for an end to the war with Russia in 2026, although he believes a temporary ceasefire could still be achievable during that period
The United Kingdom is moving ahead with plans to develop a new long-range ballistic missile system for Ukraine, intended to strengthen Kyiv’s ability to strike deep behind Russian lines
US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that Iran had contacted him expressing a desire “to negotiate” following his repeated warnings of potential military intervention should the Iranian government continue killing protesters.
Central banks are pivotal in maintaining economic stability, controlling inflation, and supporting the smooth functioning of financial markets.
Nearly all Bulgarian exports to Mercosur countries are set to benefit from the EU trade agreement approved on Friday, according to European Commission data. The pact, the largest in EU history, covers Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.
